2018 Ford Expedition

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Power Liftgate power retractable mirrors Convenience Cruise Control remote start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Simulated wood/metal-look center console trim Seating Leather Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS COOLED SEATS LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 12 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Roof Rails TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AT Tires: Profile: 55 Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Trim POWER RUNNING BOARDS Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Double wishbone front suspension Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Security Anti-theft alarm system

Additional Features 4 door Navigation Rear View Camera Power Tailgate Driver seat memory Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Garage door transmitter Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Multi-source Rear Audio System Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Liftgate window: Flip-up ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Surround Audio Four 12V DC power outlets Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Express open glass sunroof Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Remote, digital keypad power door locks Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Memorized Settings including pedals 60-40 Third Row Seat Power Folding Third Row Seat Turn signal in mirrors 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim Simulated wood/metal-look door trim AC power outlet: 1 Metal-look shift knob trim Navigation system with voice activation Video Monitor Location: Front Wheel Diameter: 20 Rear heat ducts with separate controls Wheel Width: 8.5 Premium Sound Package Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Blind Spot Assist Front Head Room: 1,067 mm Diameter of tires: 20.0" SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 3rd Row Head Room: 947 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.7 L/100 km Tires: Width: 275 mm Overall Width: 2,029 mm Fuel Capacity: 88 L Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm Rear Head Room: 1,016 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 13.8 L/100 km Overall height: 1,940 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,590 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Mobile hotspot internet access Manual child safety locks Gross vehicle weight: 3,400 kg Proximity remote trunk release Rear Shoulder Room: 1,646 mm Hands Free Power Liftgate 3rd Row Leg Room: 917 mm SYNC 3 Front Shoulder Room: 1,648 mm SYNC 3 911 Assist Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen aero-composite headlights Front and rear reverse sensing system 6 USB ports Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: B&O PLAY Max cargo capacity: 2,313 L Curb weight: 2,582 kg Overall Length: 5,334 mm Wheelbase: 3,112 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,054 mm Front Hip Room: 1,580 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,631 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,306 mm AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring Rear Collision Warning : Cross Traffic Alert Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.