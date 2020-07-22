Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
The Ford Expedition's independent rear suspension soaks up bumps better than its competition and frees up more cargo space. -Car and Driver This 2018 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
Whether it's getting the kids to school or going on a weekend adventure, this Ford Expedition is a jack of all trades. It's one of the only SUVs that can carry up to eight people plus their cargo while towing a boat without skipping a beat. It even returns good fuel economy thanks to the efficient, reliable engine. Four-wheel drive is standard on all models so this SUV can take you anywhere. If you need an SUV that does it all, this Ford Expedition is for you. This SUV has 68,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V GDI DOHC Twin Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Expedition's trim level is Limited. Upgrade to this Expedition Limited for some extra comfort and convenience. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, SYNC 3 infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and 12-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera, remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control, blind spot assist, a power liftgate, a power sunroof, aluminum wheels, power running boards, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJU2AT5JEA20242.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $837.19 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.74% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Power Liftgate
power retractable mirrors
Cruise Control
remote start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Simulated wood/metal-look center console trim
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
COOLED SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 12
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Roof Rails
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AT
Tires: Profile: 55
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Double wishbone front suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Anti-theft alarm system
4 door
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Power Tailgate
Driver seat memory
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Garage door transmitter
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Multi-source Rear Audio System
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Liftgate window: Flip-up
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Surround Audio
Four 12V DC power outlets
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Express open glass sunroof
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Memorized Settings including pedals
60-40 Third Row Seat
Power Folding Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim
Simulated wood/metal-look door trim
AC power outlet: 1
Metal-look shift knob trim
Navigation system with voice activation
Video Monitor Location: Front
Wheel Diameter: 20
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Wheel Width: 8.5
Premium Sound Package
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Blind Spot Assist
Front Head Room: 1,067 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
3rd Row Head Room: 947 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.7 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Overall Width: 2,029 mm
Fuel Capacity: 88 L
Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,016 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.8 L/100 km
Overall height: 1,940 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,590 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Mobile hotspot internet access
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 3,400 kg
Proximity remote trunk release
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,646 mm
Hands Free Power Liftgate
3rd Row Leg Room: 917 mm
SYNC 3
Front Shoulder Room: 1,648 mm
SYNC 3 911 Assist
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Front and rear reverse sensing system
6 USB ports
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: B&O PLAY
Max cargo capacity: 2,313 L
Curb weight: 2,582 kg
Overall Length: 5,334 mm
Wheelbase: 3,112 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,054 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,580 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,631 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,306 mm
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Cross Traffic Alert
Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device
