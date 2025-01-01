$28,800+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Explorer
Sport - Sunroof - Heated Seats
2018 Ford Explorer
Sport - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$28,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
83,000KM
VIN 1FM5K8GT1JGB00949
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 49725A
- Mileage 83,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Navigation, Power Trunk, Reverse Sense System!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
7 passenger seating for a 5 passenger price! This 2018 Explorer needs to be on your shopping list if you're looking to move people. This 2018 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 83,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Explorer's trim level is Sport. The Sport trim adds extra performance and style to this versatile SUV. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, a heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, SYNC 3 with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and satellite navigation, remote start, a rearview camera, a power liftgate, aluminum wheels, chrome exterior trim, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Navigation, Power Trunk, Reverse Sense System, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8GT1JGB00949.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $463.22 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Interior
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Reverse Sense System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
$28,800
+ taxes & licensing>
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2018 Ford Explorer