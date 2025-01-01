Menu
<b>Sunroof, Heated Seats, Navigation, Power Trunk, Reverse Sense System!</b><br> <br> Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!<br> <br> 7 passenger seating for a 5 passenger price! This 2018 Explorer needs to be on your shopping list if youre looking to move people. This 2018 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill. <br> <br>This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 83,000 kms. Its black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Explorers trim level is Sport. The Sport trim adds extra performance and style to this versatile SUV. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, a heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, SYNC 3 with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and satellite navigation, remote start, a rearview camera, a power liftgate, aluminum wheels, chrome exterior trim, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Navigation, Power Trunk, Reverse Sense System, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8GT1JGB00949 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8GT1JGB00949</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://novlanbros.com/credit/ target=_blank>http://novlanbros.com/credit/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Payments from <b>$463.22</b> monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Reverse Sense System

