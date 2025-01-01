$29,800+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
Lariat - Heated Seats - Navigation
2018 Ford F-150
Lariat - Heated Seats - Navigation
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$29,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
170,450KM
VIN 1FTFW1E12JFD64337
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 51925A
- Mileage 170,450 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Remote Engine Start!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2018 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 170,450 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. The Lariat trim adds some extra luxury and style to this hard-working F-150. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a rearview camera with rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote engine start, chrome exterior trim, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sense System.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E12JFD64337.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Reverse Sense System
Email Novlan Bros Sales
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
Call Dealer
306-344-XXXX(click to show)
$29,800
+ taxes & licensing>
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2018 Ford F-150