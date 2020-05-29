Menu
$28,800

+ taxes & licensing

Novlan Bros Sales

306-344-4448

2018 Ford F-150

XLT - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Location

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

$28,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 89,900KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5115440
  • Stock #: 19020A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E53JFB35460
Exterior Colour
Magnetic
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2018 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This Super Crew 4X4 pickup has 89,900 kms. It's magnetic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.0L V8 32V PDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our F-150's trim level is XLT. This Ford F-150 XLT is a hard working pickup and a great value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an audio aux jack, SiriusXM, SYNC voice activated connectivity with Bluetooth, a rearview camera, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, a locking tailgate, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Sync.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E53JFB35460.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



Payments from $417.15 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.74% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Fixed antenna
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Total Number of Speakers: 7
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Tires: Profile: 70
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Type of tires: AS
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Comfort
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Manual front air conditioning
Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Double wishbone front suspension
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Leaf rear spring
  • Rigid axle rear suspension
  • Front suspension stabilizer bar
  • Leaf rear suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
  • Split rear bench
  • Front split-bench
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • CHROME BUMPERS
  • Sync
  • Automatic locking hubs
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • Rear door type: Tailgate
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Width: 7.5
  • Fold-up cushion rear seats
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Remote, digital keypad power door locks
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Fuel Capacity: 136 L
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0"
  • Tires: Width: 265 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Overall Width: 2,029 mm
  • Front Head Room: 1,036 mm
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 1,470 L
  • Front Hip Room: 1,588 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,694 mm
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,643 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 1,107 mm
  • AppLink
  • SiriusXM
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
  • Integrated mobile satellite communications device
  • Stability controll with anti-roll
  • Halogen aero-composite headlights
  • 1 USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Dealer

