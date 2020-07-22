Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2018 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This Super Crew 4X4 pickup has 32,900 kms. It's white gold in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V PDI DOHC Twin Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. The Lariat trim adds some extra luxury and style to this hard-working F-150. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a rearview camera with rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote engine start, chrome exterior trim, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG1JFE29209.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $722.76 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.74% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings. Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
power retractable mirrors
Cruise Control
remote start
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Full with storage
Center Console: Full with locking storage
Simulated wood/metal-look center console trim
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split rear bench
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 65
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Chrome Grille
Leather/chrome shift knob trim
Anti-theft alarm system
Ambient Lighting
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Double wishbone front suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Rear View Camera
CHROME BUMPERS
Driver seat memory
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Wheel Width: 7.5
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Wheel Diameter: 18
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Memorized Settings including pedals
Turn signal in mirrors
HD front stabilizer bar
Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim
Simulated wood/metal-look door trim
Keyfob remote trunk release
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Liftgate window: Power
AC power outlet: 2
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Fuel Capacity: 136 L
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Overall Width: 2,029 mm
Front Head Room: 1,036 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,470 L
Front Hip Room: 1,588 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,694 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Mobile hotspot internet access
Manual child safety locks
Rear Hip Room: 1,643 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,107 mm
SYNC 3
AppLink
Integrated mobile satellite communications device
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen aero-composite headlights
2 USB ports
Rear reverse sensing system
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
