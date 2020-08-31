Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Power Options Power Windows Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass MP3 Player Bluetooth Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 7 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Trim Chrome Grille Cloth Seat Upholstery Security Anti-theft alarm system Comfort Ambient Lighting Manual front air conditioning Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Double wishbone front suspension Front Independent Suspension Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Front split-bench

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera CHROME BUMPERS Sync Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 Fold-up cushion rear seats Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Remote, digital keypad power door locks Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver aluminum rims Fuel Capacity: 136 L Diameter of tires: 17.0" Tires: Width: 265 mm Wheelbase: 3,683 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 13.0 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.3 L/100 km SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Overall Width: 2,029 mm Front Head Room: 1,036 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Gross vehicle weight: 2,948 kg Urethane steering wheel trim Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,470 L Front Hip Room: 1,588 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,694 mm Manual child safety locks Overall Length: 5,890 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,643 mm Overall height: 1,961 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,107 mm AppLink SiriusXM Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Integrated mobile satellite communications device Stability controll with anti-roll Halogen aero-composite headlights 1 USB port Curb weight: 2,163 kg

