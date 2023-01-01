2018 Ford F-350

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9969404

9969404 Stock #: 17123A

17123A VIN: 1FT8W3BT4JEC32499

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 17123A

Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Exterior Running Boards Aluminum Wheels Interior Rear View Camera Additional Features Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.