All new for 2018, this Lincoln Navigator reclaims the full-size luxury SUV throne. This 2018 Lincoln Navigator is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The iconic Lincoln Navigator has been completely redesigned for 2018. Its better than ever in terms of power, presence, and luxury. Comfortable seats with generous legroom present a unified approach to comfort, space, and style for all. This new Navigator also presents a strong value compared to the competition in full-size SUVs. See for yourself what makes this Lincoln Navigator a top player in its competitive segment. This SUV has 39800 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V PDI DOHC Twin Turbo engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Navigator's trim level is Reserve. Upgrade to this Navigator Reserve and experience the ultimate in luxury writ large. It comes standard with a SYNC 3 infotainment system with a 10-inch screen, navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, 20-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera, remote start, blind spot detection, a heated steering wheel appointed with leather and wood, premium leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a power sunroof, aluminum wheels, power, illuminated running board, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=5LMJJ3LT9JEL05843.
Payments from $1184.81 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.74% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
- Power Liftgate
- power retractable mirrors
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- remote start
- External temperature display
- Universal remote transmitter
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
- Cruise controls on steering wheel
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Center Console: Full with covered storage
- Overhead console: Mini with storage
- Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
- Cupholders: Front and rear
- Headlights off auto delay
- Rain sensing front wipers
- Seating
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- COOLED FRONT SEATS
- COOLED SEATS
- LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Tachometer
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth
- Audio controls on steering wheel
- Window grid antenna
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- Roof Rails
- ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
- Dusk sensing headlights
- Front fog/driving lights
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Tires: Prefix: P
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
- Type of tires: AS
- Tires: Speed Rating: H
- Tires: Profile: 45
- Windows
- Sunroof
- Privacy glass: Deep
- Safety
- Side Airbag
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Powertrain
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Engine Immobilizer
- Comfort
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Cargo Area Light
- Interior air filtration
- Ambient Lighting
- Automatic front air conditioning
- Dual front air conditioning zones
- Rear air conditioning with separate controls
- Trim
- Chrome Grille
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Suspension
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Suspension class: Regular
- Coil front spring
- Independent front suspension classification
- Four-wheel Independent Suspension
- Coil rear spring
- Multi-link rear suspension
- Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
- Rear leveling suspension
- Short and long arm front suspension
- Security
- Additional Features
- 4 door
- Navigation
- Rear View Camera
- Twin Turbo
- Automatic locking hubs
- Radio data system
- Remote window operation
- Transmission hill holder
- Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
- Heated driver mirror
- Heated passenger mirror
- Front and rear reading lights
- Bucket front seats
- Fold forward seatback rear seats
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Cargo tie downs
- Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Braking Assist
- Remote activated exterior entry lights
- Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
- Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
- Liftgate window: Flip-up
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
- Surround Audio
- Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
- Four 12V DC power outlets
- Auxilliary transmission cooler
- Speed-proportional electric power steering
- Seatback storage: 2
- Auxilliary engine cooler
- Electrochromatic rearview mirror
- Rear door type: Power liftgate
- Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
- Remote, digital keypad power door locks
- Rear spoiler: Lip
- Leather/genuine wood steering wheel trim
- Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
- Memorized Settings including pedals
- Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
- 60-40 Third Row Seat
- Power Folding Third Row Seat
- Turn signal in mirrors
- Rear buckets
- Genuine wood dash trim
- Genuine wood door trim
- 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
- AC power outlet: 1
- Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
- Driver and passenger seat memory
- Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
- Express open/close glass sunroof
- Navigation system with voice activation
- Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
- Video Monitor Location: Front and rear
- Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
- Dual reverse tilt mirrors
- Memorized Settings including audio
- Memorized Settings including HVAC
- Rear heat ducts with separate controls
- Memorized Settings including steering wheel
- Wheel Width: 8.5
- Driver adjustable suspension ride control
- Active suspension
- Rear Audio System
- Premium Sound Package
- Remote CD changer in console
- Clock: In-radio display
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Wheel Diameter: 22
- Fuel Consumption: City: 14.9 L/100 km
- Diameter of tires: 22.0"
- SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
- Rear Head Room: 963 mm
- 3rd Row Head Room: 950 mm
- Rear Hip Room: 1,565 mm
- Front Shoulder Room: 1,656 mm
- Blind Spot Detection
- Overall Width: 2,029 mm
- Tires: Width: 285 mm
- Front Head Room: 1,003 mm
- Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm
- Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.3 L/100 km
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1,654 mm
- SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
- HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
- Power child safety locks
- Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
- Mobile hotspot internet access
- Overall height: 1,933 mm
- Gross vehicle weight: 3,538 kg
- Proximity remote trunk release
- Total Number of Speakers: 20
- Fuel Capacity: 114 L
- Hands Free Power Liftgate
- 911 Assist
- SYNC 3
- Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
- Rear View Camera w/Washer
- Rear Collision Warning
- Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
- Stability controll with anti-roll
- Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
- Left exterior parking camera
- Right exterior parking camera
- Front and rear reverse sensing system
- LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
- 6 USB ports
- Front exterior parking camera with washer
- 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,306 mm
- AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring
- Overall Length: 5,636 mm
- Wheelbase: 3,343 mm
- 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,633 mm
- Power/Illuminated Running Boards
- 3rd Row Leg Room: 1,039 mm
- Curb weight: 2,762 kg
- Front Hip Room: 1,572 mm
- Leatherette/genuine wood center console trim
- Max cargo capacity: 3,407 L
- Rear Leg Room: 1,082 mm
- Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device
- Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Revel Ultima
