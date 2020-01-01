Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package!



Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!



All new for 2018, this Lincoln Navigator reclaims the full-size luxury SUV throne. This 2018 Lincoln Navigator is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.



The iconic Lincoln Navigator has been completely redesigned for 2018. Its better than ever in terms of power, presence, and luxury. Comfortable seats with generous legroom present a unified approach to comfort, space, and style for all. This new Navigator also presents a strong value compared to the competition in full-size SUVs. See for yourself what makes this Lincoln Navigator a top player in its competitive segment. This SUV has 39800 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V PDI DOHC Twin Turbo engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Navigator's trim level is Reserve. Upgrade to this Navigator Reserve and experience the ultimate in luxury writ large. It comes standard with a SYNC 3 infotainment system with a 10-inch screen, navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, 20-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera, remote start, blind spot detection, a heated steering wheel appointed with leather and wood, premium leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a power sunroof, aluminum wheels, power, illuminated running board, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=5LMJJ3LT9JEL05843.





Power Options Power Windows

POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Power Liftgate

power retractable mirrors Convenience Cruise Control

remote start

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Rain sensing front wipers Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats

COOLED FRONT SEATS

COOLED SEATS

LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Audio controls on steering wheel

Window grid antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Roof Rails

ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 45 Windows Sunroof

Privacy glass: Deep Safety Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Ambient Lighting

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones

Rear air conditioning with separate controls Trim Chrome Grille

Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Rear leveling suspension

Short and long arm front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system

Additional Features 4 door

Navigation

Rear View Camera

Twin Turbo

Automatic locking hubs

Radio data system

Remote window operation

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Braking Assist

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Rear quarter windows: Wiper park

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

Liftgate window: Flip-up

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Surround Audio

Fuel Type: Premium unleaded

Four 12V DC power outlets

Auxilliary transmission cooler

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Seatback storage: 2

Auxilliary engine cooler

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Rear door type: Power liftgate

Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)

Remote, digital keypad power door locks

Rear spoiler: Lip

Leather/genuine wood steering wheel trim

Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors

Memorized Settings including pedals

Memorized Settings for 3 drivers

60-40 Third Row Seat

Power Folding Third Row Seat

Turn signal in mirrors

Rear buckets

Genuine wood dash trim

Genuine wood door trim

1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags

AC power outlet: 1

Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park

Driver and passenger seat memory

Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment

Express open/close glass sunroof

Navigation system with voice activation

Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Video Monitor Location: Front and rear

Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment

Dual reverse tilt mirrors

Memorized Settings including audio

Memorized Settings including HVAC

Rear heat ducts with separate controls

Memorized Settings including steering wheel

Wheel Width: 8.5

Driver adjustable suspension ride control

Active suspension

Rear Audio System

Premium Sound Package

Remote CD changer in console

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Wheel Diameter: 22

Fuel Consumption: City: 14.9 L/100 km

Diameter of tires: 22.0"

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Rear Head Room: 963 mm

3rd Row Head Room: 950 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,565 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,656 mm

Blind Spot Detection

Overall Width: 2,029 mm

Tires: Width: 285 mm

Front Head Room: 1,003 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.3 L/100 km

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,654 mm

SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

Power child safety locks

Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents

Mobile hotspot internet access

Overall height: 1,933 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 3,538 kg

Proximity remote trunk release

Total Number of Speakers: 20

Fuel Capacity: 114 L

Hands Free Power Liftgate

911 Assist

SYNC 3

Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125

Rear View Camera w/Washer

Rear Collision Warning

Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate

Stability controll with anti-roll

Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

Left exterior parking camera

Right exterior parking camera

Front and rear reverse sensing system

LED low/high beam projector beam headlights

6 USB ports

Front exterior parking camera with washer

3rd Row Hip Room: 1,306 mm

AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring

Overall Length: 5,636 mm

Wheelbase: 3,343 mm

3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,633 mm

Power/Illuminated Running Boards

3rd Row Leg Room: 1,039 mm

Curb weight: 2,762 kg

Front Hip Room: 1,572 mm

Leatherette/genuine wood center console trim

Max cargo capacity: 3,407 L

Rear Leg Room: 1,082 mm

Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device

Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Revel Ultima

