$69,800+ tax & licensing
$69,800
+ taxes & licensing
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2018 RAM 3500
Limited - Navigation - Heated Seats
Location
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
128,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10517958
- Stock #: UVJ21
- VIN: 3C63RRNL6JG344334
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Whether you're on the job site, driving around town, or making a long haul on the highway, this 2018 Ram 3500 is designed to get the job done right. This 2018 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
This 2018 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job you put in front of it. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 128,000 kms. It's gray in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 385HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 3500's trim level is Limited. The Laramie Limited trim is the top of the line in this heavy-duty Ram. Features include leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, heated rear seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, a Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth and SiriusXM, 10-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera, remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control, a universal garage door opener, chrome exterior trim, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sense System.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63RRNL6JG344334.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $1087.57 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Convenience
Tow Package
Additional Features
AM/FM Audio System
Reverse Sense System
