2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV

71,000 KM

$79,800

+ tax & licensing
$79,800

+ taxes & licensing

Novlan Bros Sales

306-344-4448

2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Premium Luxury - Sunroof

2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Premium Luxury - Sunroof

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

$79,800

+ taxes & licensing

71,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8750642
  Stock #: UVH09
  VIN: 1GYS4JKJ6KR381905

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UVH09
  • Mileage 71,000 KM

Sunroof, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Navigation, Alloy Wheels!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

A pop culture icon in its own time, this Cadillac Escalade ESV offers unmatched gravitas and presence. This 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

Bold styling commands attention for this 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV. This large SUV backs up its promise of impressive performance with exceptional power and capability while providing elegance and interior comfort. This full-size SUV is at home on any road from the busy city streets to the remote country path. A touch of luxury is evident throughout this big, luxurious Cadillac Escalade. This SUV has 71,000 kms. It's burgundy in colour . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Escalade ESV's trim level is Premium Luxury. This Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury offers everything you need for the drive with a power tilt and sliding sunroof to enjoy the natural light and fresh air. This trim also features IntelliBeam front cornering headlamps, illuminated door handles, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, OnStar with 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi, plus leather heated and cooled front seats with heated rear seats. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Dvd Player, Heated Seats, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Power Trunk, Reverse Sense System.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



Payments from $1155.84 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.74% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings. o~o

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
CD Player
dvd player
Tow Package
Remote Engine Start
Navigation
Reverse Sense System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Novlan Bros Sales

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

