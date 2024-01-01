$30,800+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST - Remote Start
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST - Remote Start
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$30,800
+ taxes & licensing
130,500KM
Used
VIN 1GCRYEED5KZ350439
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UVJ46
- Mileage 130,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, LED Lights!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
A versatile bed and a smartly designed interior make this Chevrolet Silverado the ultimate workhorse. This 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The redesigned 2019 Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 130,500 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is RST. Upgrading to this Silverado 1500 RST is a great choice as it comes loaded with features like stylish aluminum wheels, a larger 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio, remote engine start and keyless entry plus an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional features also include signature LED lights, body coloured bumpers and trim, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, LED cargo lights, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology, LED fog lights and 4G LTE hotspot capability. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Led Lights, Touch Screen, Ez-lift Tailgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $495.39 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Locking Tailgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Touch Screen
LED Lights
EZ-lift tailgate
4G LTE
Teen Driver Technology
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
$30,800
+ taxes & licensing
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500