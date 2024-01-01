$28,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Ford Edge
Titanium AWD - Heated Seats - Navigation
2019 Ford Edge
Titanium AWD - Heated Seats - Navigation
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$28,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
78,000KM
VIN 2FMPK4K93KBC41138
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22924A
- Mileage 78,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior, Power Trunk!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Fuel efficient with unstoppable performance, the Ford Edge is here to get you where ever you want to go. This 2019 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
With impressive attention to detail, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This SUV has 78,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Edge's trim level is Titanium AWD. Upgrading to this Ford Edge Titanium is a great choice as it comes loaded with an impressive list of features including unique aluminum wheels and exterior chrome trim, a 12 speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, a power rear liftgate, power and heated leather seats, FordPass Connect with a 4G LTE hotspot, an 8 inch touchscreen featuring SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a leather wrapped steering wheel with power tilt controls, dual zone automatic climate control and remote keyless entry. For added safety and convenience, you will also get Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot assist, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, a proximity key for push button start, automatic headlights, front fog lights, a remote start and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior, Power Trunk, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4K93KBC41138.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $463.22 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Interior
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Additional Features
AM/FM Audio System
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
