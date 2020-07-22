2019 Ford Expedition

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Power Liftgate power retractable mirrors Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS COOLED SEATS LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 12 Android Auto Apple CarPlay Exterior Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Roof Rails Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 45 Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Trim POWER RUNNING BOARDS Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Double wishbone front suspension Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Security Anti-theft alarm system

Additional Features 4 door Navigation Driver seat memory Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Garage door transmitter Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Multi-source Rear Audio System Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Liftgate window: Flip-up ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Surround Audio Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Four 12V DC power outlets Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Express open glass sunroof Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Remote, digital keypad power door locks Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim Genuine wood/metal-look door trim Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Memorized Settings including pedals 60-40 Third Row Seat Power Folding Third Row Seat Turn signal in mirrors 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags AC power outlet: 1 Metal-look shift knob trim Navigation system with voice activation Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Rear heat ducts with separate controls Genuine wood/metal-look center console trim Memorized Settings including steering wheel Driver adjustable suspension ride control Active suspension Premium Sound Package Wheel Width: 9.5 Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Polished aluminum rims Grille with chrome bar Wheel Diameter: 22 Overall height: 1,935 mm Diameter of tires: 22.0" Front Head Room: 1,067 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 3rd Row Head Room: 950 mm Overall Width: 2,029 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 14.7 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.2 L/100 km Tires: Width: 285 mm Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm Gross vehicle weight: 3,311 kg Rear Head Room: 1,016 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,590 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Mobile hotspot internet access Manual child safety locks Automated exterior parking camera Proximity remote trunk release Rear Shoulder Room: 1,646 mm Hands Free Power Liftgate 3rd Row Leg Room: 917 mm SYNC 3 Front Shoulder Room: 1,648 mm SYNC 3 911 Assist Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Rear View Camera w/Washer Rear Collision Warning Lane Departure Warning: Active Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Wifi 4G Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Left exterior parking camera Right exterior parking camera 6 USB ports LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights Front exterior parking camera with washer Max cargo capacity: 2,313 L Rear Leg Room: 1,054 mm Front Hip Room: 1,580 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,306 mm AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring Active Parking Assist automated reverse sensing system Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: B&O Fuel Capacity: 107 L Curb weight: 2,628 kg Overall Length: 5,636 mm Wheelbase: 3,343 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,633 mm Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device Forward Collision Mitigation : Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

