Ford has thought of everything lacking in full size SUV's and has fitted it to their 2019 Expedition Max, easily making it the best of the best. This 2019 Ford Expedition Max is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
Created to be your go to multipurpose full size SUV, this Ford Expedition Max has everything you need and much more. A grandiose interior crafted to perfection, ample room for all 8 adult passengers, a cavernous cargo room much bigger than any competitor and the power to haul a mountain with you on your road trip. As the most comprehensively built full size SUV, this Ford Expedition Max will continue to be the benchmark for all other full size SUV's.This SUV has 23,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V GDI DOHC Twin Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Expedition Max's trim level is Platinum 4x4. This top of the line Ford Expedition Max Platinum offers a number of features such as dual power sunroofs, a power tailgate, power running boards, a premium Bang and Oulfsen 12 speaker stereo with an 8 inch screen, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System with enhanced voice recognition, an integrated voice activated navigation system, front power adjustable heated and ventilated bucket seats, heated second row seats, power adjustable pedals, mobile hotspot internet access, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with push button start, dual zone front air conditioning, a garage door transmitter, distance pacing cruise control, automated parking sensors, blind spot sensors, rear cross traffic alert, forward collision alert, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, a front camera with an integrated washer, a rear view camera with an integrated washer, and two more side cameras. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Wifi 4g. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJK1MT9KEA04672.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings. Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Power Liftgate
power retractable mirrors
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
COOLED SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 12
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Roof Rails
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 45
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
Adaptive Cruise Control
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Body-coloured bumpers
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Double wishbone front suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Anti-theft alarm system
4 door
Navigation
Driver seat memory
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Garage door transmitter
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Multi-source Rear Audio System
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Liftgate window: Flip-up
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Surround Audio
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Four 12V DC power outlets
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Express open glass sunroof
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim
Genuine wood/metal-look door trim
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Memorized Settings including pedals
60-40 Third Row Seat
Power Folding Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
AC power outlet: 1
Metal-look shift knob trim
Navigation system with voice activation
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Genuine wood/metal-look center console trim
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Active suspension
Premium Sound Package
Wheel Width: 9.5
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Polished aluminum rims
Grille with chrome bar
Wheel Diameter: 22
Overall height: 1,935 mm
Diameter of tires: 22.0"
Front Head Room: 1,067 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
3rd Row Head Room: 950 mm
Overall Width: 2,029 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.7 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.2 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 285 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 3,311 kg
Rear Head Room: 1,016 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,590 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Mobile hotspot internet access
Manual child safety locks
Automated exterior parking camera
Proximity remote trunk release
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,646 mm
Hands Free Power Liftgate
3rd Row Leg Room: 917 mm
SYNC 3
Front Shoulder Room: 1,648 mm
SYNC 3 911 Assist
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Rear View Camera w/Washer
Rear Collision Warning
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Wifi 4G
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Left exterior parking camera
Right exterior parking camera
6 USB ports
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
Front exterior parking camera with washer
Max cargo capacity: 2,313 L
Rear Leg Room: 1,054 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,580 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,306 mm
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring
Active Parking Assist automated reverse sensing system
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: B&O
Fuel Capacity: 107 L
Curb weight: 2,628 kg
Overall Length: 5,636 mm
Wheelbase: 3,343 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,633 mm
Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device
Forward Collision Mitigation : Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
