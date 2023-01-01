$39,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 8 , 3 8 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10555167

10555167 Stock #: 28223A

28223A VIN: 1FTFW1E47KFD21964

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magma

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 28223A

Mileage 138,385 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Sunroof Safety Heated Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Rear Defroster Navigation Rear View Camera Remote Engine Start Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience Intermittent Wipers Additional Features Reverse Sense System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.