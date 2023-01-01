$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
XLT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
2019 Ford F-150
XLT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
30,418KM
Used
VIN 1FTFX1E53KKE86679
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UVJ32
- Mileage 30,418 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-Pilot360, Dynamic Hitch Assist!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
The Ford F-150 is for those who think a day off is just an opportunity to get more done. This 2019 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This low mileage Super Cab 4X4 pickup has just 30,418 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to the class leader, this Ford F-150 XLT comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-pilot360, Dynamic Hitch Assist, Remote Keyless Entry, Cargo Box Lighting.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFX1E53KKE86679.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Chrome Exterior Accents
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
Dynamic Hitch Assist
Cargo Box Lighting
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
Call Dealer
306-344-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2019 Ford F-150