$24,800+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
XLT - Heated Seats - Alloy Wheels
2019 Ford F-150
XLT - Heated Seats - Alloy Wheels
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$24,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
206,000KM
VIN 1FTEW1E45KFC34558
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 51925B
- Mileage 206,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sense System!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2019 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 206,000 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to the class leader, this Ford F-150 XLT comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sense System, Bucket Seats, Cd Player.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1E45KFC34558.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Bucket Seats
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Reverse Sense System
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
2019 Ford F-150