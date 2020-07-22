Collision Mitigation, Pre Collision Safety, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Aluminum Wheels!
A true class leader in towing and hauling capabilities, this 2019 Ford F-150 isn't your usual work truck, but the best in the business. This 2019 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
Historically the Ford F-150 has been the best at what it does, and once again it holds that title all to itself. While its main attraction is its versatility and usability, while also having the highest capacity for towing and hauling in its class, there are moments where this F-150 is downright luxurious and infinitely more comfortable than any other vehicle out there, giving you the ease of seemingly limitless power and the ride height to tackle almost every off road track out there.This Super Crew 4X4 pickup has 50,000 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.0L V8 32V PDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. Upgrade to this all capable Ford F-150 XLT for an assortment of features and options such as fully automatic headlamps, front fog lamps, a 7 speaker stereo, SiriusXM, Fordpass Connect 4g Wi-Fi Modem Mobile Hotspot Internet Access, SYNC 3, Apple and Android connectivity, an exterior keypad, remote keyless entry, manual air conditioning, adjustable front seats, front and rear cup holders, power door locks with auto-lock, automatic emergency braking, and a dynamic hitch assist rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Collision Mitigation, Pre Collision Safety, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Wi-fi. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E57KKC63001.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings. Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Tachometer
Compass
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AT
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Chrome Grille
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Anti-theft alarm system
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Double wishbone front suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
Front split-bench
Manual front air conditioning
4 door
Rear View Camera
CHROME BUMPERS
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 136 L
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 265 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Overall Width: 2,029 mm
Front Head Room: 1,036 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,470 L
Front Hip Room: 1,588 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,694 mm
Mobile hotspot internet access
Manual child safety locks
Rear Hip Room: 1,643 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,107 mm
SYNC 3
SYNC 3 911 Assist
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Chrome Exterior Accents
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen aero-composite headlights
2 USB ports
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring
Collision Mitigation
Forward Collision Mitigation : Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Pre Collision Safety
Wi-Fi
