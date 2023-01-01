$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2019 Ford F-350
Super Duty XL - Trailer Hitch
Location
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
104,555KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10216986
- Stock #: UVJ06
- VIN: 1FT8W3B67KEF94306
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,555 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
For hauling, towing, and getting the job done, look no further than this rugged F-350. This 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and ready for anything. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 104,555 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is XL. Ready for the toughest of jobs, this F-350 Super Duty XL is a hard working truck and offers incredible value with a rubberized floor to make cleaning up a breeze. It also comes with a heavy-duty suspension, Class V trailer hitch and telescoping trailer tow mirrors, hill start assist, automatic headlights, trailer sway control, a rear view camera and is truly - Built Ford Tough. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heavy Duty Suspension, Trailer Hitch, Easy Clean Floors, Rear View Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3B67KEF94306.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Heavy Duty Suspension
Interior
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
Easy Clean Floors
