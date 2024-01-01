$64,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Ford F-350
Super Duty Platinum - Power Stroke
2019 Ford F-350
Super Duty Platinum - Power Stroke
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$64,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
159,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FT8W3BT6KEC48043
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 55224A
- Mileage 159,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Power Stroke, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Reverse Sense System!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
This Ford F-350 boasts a quiet cabin, a compliant ride, and incredible capability. This 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and ready for anything. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 159,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Platinum. Upgrading to this ultra premium F-350 Platinum Edition is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with exclusive polished aluminum wheels, unique premium leather seats that are heated and cooled, a Bang & Olufsen 10 speaker audio system with SiriusXM radio, painted and chrome exterior accents with a built-in rear bumper step, a Class V trailer hitch and power extendable trailer style mirrors. This impressive truck also includes a colour touchscreen with built-in navigation and SYNC 3 featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED auto headlights, power running boards, power front seats and heated rear seats, a useful driver door keypad, 360 degree camera with rear parking sensors, a leather heated steering wheel, dual zone climate control, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, power adjustable pedals and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Stroke, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Reverse Sense System, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT6KEC48043.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $1042.24 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
This Ford F-350 boasts a quiet cabin, a compliant ride, and incredible capability. This 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and ready for anything. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 159,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Platinum. Upgrading to this ultra premium F-350 Platinum Edition is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with exclusive polished aluminum wheels, unique premium leather seats that are heated and cooled, a Bang & Olufsen 10 speaker audio system with SiriusXM radio, painted and chrome exterior accents with a built-in rear bumper step, a Class V trailer hitch and power extendable trailer style mirrors. This impressive truck also includes a colour touchscreen with built-in navigation and SYNC 3 featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED auto headlights, power running boards, power front seats and heated rear seats, a useful driver door keypad, 360 degree camera with rear parking sensors, a leather heated steering wheel, dual zone climate control, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, power adjustable pedals and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Stroke, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Reverse Sense System, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT6KEC48043.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $1042.24 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Convenience
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Power Stroke
Reverse Sense System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Novlan Bros Sales
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali - Heated Seats 190,045 KM $21,800 + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT - Heated Seats 150,462 KM $39,800 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 XLT - Alloy Wheels 260,032 KM $14,800 + tax & lic
Email Novlan Bros Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
Call Dealer
306-344-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$64,800
+ taxes & licensing
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2019 Ford F-350