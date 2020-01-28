Low Mileage, Sunroof, Lane Keep Assist, Limited Exclusive Leather, Power Running Boards, Navigation!



Brutish power and payload capacity are key traits of this Ford F-350, while aluminum construction brings it into the 21st century. This 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.



High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and ready for anything. This low mileage sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 16,561 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.7L V8 32V DDI OHV Turbo Diesel engine.



Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Limited. This Super Duty Limited is the top model of heavy luxury trucks. Complete with an all the most advanced technology like lane keep assist with adaptive cruise and all the best premium features like a moonroof, unique Limited leather seats, power deployed running boards, voice activated and touchscreen navigation, heated and cooled front memory seats with easy exit/entry, heated rear seats, and a removable power tailgate with a step and handle, this truck deserves the reputation it has as the best of the best. On top of that luxury and style is a blind spot information system with trailer coverage, remote start, reverse sensors, SiriusXM, power adjustable pedals, 8 inch driver information display, advanced LED lighting with fog lamps, chrome tow hooks, and dual zone automatic climate control. This is more than a luxury truck though, with tons of power and class leading capability, this truck can get it done while it keeps you in comfort. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Lane Keep Assist, Limited Exclusive Leather, Power Running Boards, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Memory Seats.

Power Options Power Windows

POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

power retractable mirrors Seating Heated Seats

Memory Seats

COOLED FRONT SEATS

COOLED SEATS

LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY

Split rear bench Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

Fixed antenna

Audio controls on steering wheel Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Trailer Hitch

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Tires: Speed Rating: S

Type of tires: AT

Tires: Profile: 65

Tires: Prefix: LT

Tires: Load Rating: E Windows Sunroof

Privacy glass: Deep Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Overhead console: Full with storage

Rain sensing front wipers

Center Console: Full with locking storage Safety Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Interior air filtration

Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Controls

Ambient Lighting

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Trim POWER RUNNING BOARDS

Body-coloured bumpers Security Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Coil front spring

Other front suspension

Leaf rear spring

Rigid axle rear suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Leaf rear suspension

Suspension class: Firm

Non-independent front suspension classification

Additional Features 4 door

Navigation

Rear View Camera

Power Tailgate

Lane Departure Warning

Driver seat memory

Automatic locking hubs

Radio data system

Garage door transmitter

Speed-proportional power steering

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Rear seats center armrest

Regular front stabilizer bar

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Braking Assist

Wheel Width: 8

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

Vehicle Emissions: Federal

Rear door type: Tailgate

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Leather steering wheel trim

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Four 12V DC power outlets

Fold-up cushion rear seats

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Auxilliary transmission cooler

Seatback storage: 2

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)

Memorized Settings for 2 drivers

Remote, digital keypad power door locks

Intercooled Turbo

Memorized Settings including pedals

Turn signal in mirrors

Express open/close glass sunroof

Navigation system with voice activation

Video Monitor Location: Front

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Total Number of Speakers: 10

Liftgate window: Power

Fuel Type: Diesel

Wheel Diameter: 20

Memorized Settings including steering wheel

Genuine wood/chrome door trim

AC power outlet: 2

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Polished aluminum rims

Silver grille

Fuel Capacity: 133 L

Diameter of tires: 20.0"

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

Tires: Width: 275 mm

Front Head Room: 1,036 mm

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Urethane shift knob trim

Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm

Overall Width: 2,032 mm

Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,588 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 5,216 kg

Front Shoulder Room: 1,694 mm

Mobile hotspot internet access

Rear Hip Room: 1,643 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm

Rear Leg Room: 1,107 mm

SYNC 3

Lane Keep Assist

SYNC 3 911 Assist

Max cargo capacity: 1,475 L

Power extendable trailer style exterior mirrors

Overall height: 2,065 mm

Rear Collision Warning

Stability controll with anti-roll

Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

2 USB ports

Front exterior parking camera

Left exterior parking camera

Right exterior parking camera

Rear reverse sensing system

Genuine wood/leather center console trim

SYNC 3 AppLink

LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights

LED spot light

Cargo exterior parking camera

Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: B&O

Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device

Step Tailgate

Limited Exclusive Leather

Curb Weight : 3,390 kg

Overall Length: 6,350 mm

Wheelbase: 4,064 mm

