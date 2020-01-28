Low Mileage, Sunroof, Lane Keep Assist, Limited Exclusive Leather, Power Running Boards, Navigation!
Brutish power and payload capacity are key traits of this Ford F-350, while aluminum construction brings it into the 21st century. This 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and ready for anything. This low mileage sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 16,561 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.7L V8 32V DDI OHV Turbo Diesel engine.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Limited. This Super Duty Limited is the top model of heavy luxury trucks. Complete with an all the most advanced technology like lane keep assist with adaptive cruise and all the best premium features like a moonroof, unique Limited leather seats, power deployed running boards, voice activated and touchscreen navigation, heated and cooled front memory seats with easy exit/entry, heated rear seats, and a removable power tailgate with a step and handle, this truck deserves the reputation it has as the best of the best. On top of that luxury and style is a blind spot information system with trailer coverage, remote start, reverse sensors, SiriusXM, power adjustable pedals, 8 inch driver information display, advanced LED lighting with fog lamps, chrome tow hooks, and dual zone automatic climate control. This is more than a luxury truck though, with tons of power and class leading capability, this truck can get it done while it keeps you in comfort. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Lane Keep Assist, Limited Exclusive Leather, Power Running Boards, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Memory Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT0KEC01123.
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
- power retractable mirrors
- Seating
-
- Heated Seats
- Memory Seats
- COOLED FRONT SEATS
- COOLED SEATS
- LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
- Split rear bench
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- Fixed antenna
- Audio controls on steering wheel
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Trailer Hitch
- Dusk sensing headlights
- Front fog/driving lights
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
- Tires: Speed Rating: S
- Type of tires: AT
- Tires: Profile: 65
- Tires: Prefix: LT
- Tires: Load Rating: E
- Windows
-
- Sunroof
- Privacy glass: Deep
- Convenience
-
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- External temperature display
- Universal remote transmitter
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
- Cruise controls on steering wheel
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
- Cupholders: Front and rear
- Headlights off auto delay
- Overhead console: Full with storage
- Rain sensing front wipers
- Center Console: Full with locking storage
- Safety
-
- Side Airbag
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
- Powertrain
-
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Engine Immobilizer
- Comfort
-
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Interior air filtration
- Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Controls
- Ambient Lighting
- Automatic front air conditioning
- Dual front air conditioning zones
- Trim
-
- POWER RUNNING BOARDS
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Security
-
- Suspension
-
- Coil front spring
- Other front suspension
- Leaf rear spring
- Rigid axle rear suspension
- Front suspension stabilizer bar
- Leaf rear suspension
- Suspension class: Firm
- Non-independent front suspension classification
- Additional Features
-
- 4 door
- Navigation
- Rear View Camera
- Power Tailgate
- Lane Departure Warning
- Driver seat memory
- Automatic locking hubs
- Radio data system
- Garage door transmitter
- Speed-proportional power steering
- Transmission hill holder
- Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
- Metal-look dash trim
- Power remote driver mirror adjustment
- Heated driver mirror
- Heated passenger mirror
- Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
- Front and rear reading lights
- Bucket front seats
- Rear seats center armrest
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Braking Assist
- Wheel Width: 8
- Remote activated exterior entry lights
- Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
- Vehicle Emissions: Federal
- Rear door type: Tailgate
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Leather steering wheel trim
- Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
- Four 12V DC power outlets
- Fold-up cushion rear seats
- 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
- Auxilliary transmission cooler
- Seatback storage: 2
- Electrochromatic rearview mirror
- Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
- Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
- Remote, digital keypad power door locks
- Intercooled Turbo
- Memorized Settings including pedals
- Turn signal in mirrors
- Express open/close glass sunroof
- Navigation system with voice activation
- Video Monitor Location: Front
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
- Total Number of Speakers: 10
- Liftgate window: Power
- Fuel Type: Diesel
- Wheel Diameter: 20
- Memorized Settings including steering wheel
- Genuine wood/chrome door trim
- AC power outlet: 2
- Clock: In-radio display
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Polished aluminum rims
- Silver grille
- Fuel Capacity: 133 L
- Diameter of tires: 20.0"
- SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
- Tires: Width: 275 mm
- Front Head Room: 1,036 mm
- SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
- Urethane shift knob trim
- Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm
- Overall Width: 2,032 mm
- Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm
- Front Hip Room: 1,588 mm
- Gross vehicle weight: 5,216 kg
- Front Shoulder Room: 1,694 mm
- Mobile hotspot internet access
- Rear Hip Room: 1,643 mm
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm
- Rear Leg Room: 1,107 mm
- SYNC 3
- Lane Keep Assist
- SYNC 3 911 Assist
- Max cargo capacity: 1,475 L
- Power extendable trailer style exterior mirrors
- Overall height: 2,065 mm
- Rear Collision Warning
- Stability controll with anti-roll
- Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
- 2 USB ports
- Front exterior parking camera
- Left exterior parking camera
- Right exterior parking camera
- Rear reverse sensing system
- Genuine wood/leather center console trim
- SYNC 3 AppLink
- LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
- LED spot light
- Cargo exterior parking camera
- Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: B&O
- Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device
- Step Tailgate
- Limited Exclusive Leather
- Curb Weight : 3,390 kg
- Overall Length: 6,350 mm
- Wheelbase: 4,064 mm
