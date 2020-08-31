Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
If you have the need to haul or tow heavy loads, this Ford F-350 should be at the top of your consideration list. This 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and ready for anything. This sought after diesel Super Crew 4X4 pickup has 41,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.7L V8 32V DDI OHV Turbo Diesel engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Lariat. This Super Duty Lariat offers a great blend of features and value. This truck comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, Bang & Olufsen premium audio, 2 smart charging USB ports, a rearview camera with reverse sensing system, aluminum wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, running boards, power folding and telescoping trailer tow mirrors, a trailer hitch, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Running Boards, Aluminum Wheels. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT4KEG60817.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Steering
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
power retractable mirrors
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Full with storage
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
COOLED SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Front split-bench
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 65
Tires: Prefix: LT
Tires: Load Rating: E
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Chrome Grille
Anti-theft alarm system
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Coil front spring
Other front suspension
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Suspension class: Firm
Non-independent front suspension classification
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Rear View Camera
CHROME BUMPERS
Driver seat memory
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Garage door transmitter
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Vehicle Emissions: Federal
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Wheel Diameter: 18
Memorized Settings including pedals
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood/metal-look door trim
AC power outlet: 1
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Liftgate window: Power
Premium Sound Package
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Machined aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Front Head Room: 1,036 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm
Overall Width: 2,032 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,588 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,694 mm
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 7.1 s
Mobile hotspot internet access
Rear Hip Room: 1,643 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,107 mm
SYNC 3
SYNC 3 911 Assist
Max cargo capacity: 1,475 L
Power extendable trailer style exterior mirrors
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen aero-composite headlights
2 USB ports
Rear reverse sensing system
SYNC 3 AppLink
LED spot light
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: B&O
Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device
