2019 Ford F-350

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Steering POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS power retractable mirrors Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Full with storage Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS COOLED SEATS LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Front split-bench Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Exterior Daytime Running Lights Running Boards Trailer Hitch Aluminum Wheels Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 65 Tires: Prefix: LT Tires: Load Rating: E Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Trim Chrome Grille Security Anti-theft alarm system Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Coil front spring Other front suspension Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Suspension class: Firm Non-independent front suspension classification Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera CHROME BUMPERS Driver seat memory Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Garage door transmitter Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Vehicle Emissions: Federal Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Fold-up cushion rear seats Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Remote, digital keypad power door locks Wheel Diameter: 18 Memorized Settings including pedals Turn signal in mirrors Simulated wood/metal-look door trim AC power outlet: 1 Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Total Number of Speakers: 10 Liftgate window: Power Premium Sound Package Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Machined aluminum rims Diameter of tires: 18.0" SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Tires: Width: 275 mm Front Head Room: 1,036 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm Overall Width: 2,032 mm Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm Front Hip Room: 1,588 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,694 mm Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 7.1 s Mobile hotspot internet access Rear Hip Room: 1,643 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,107 mm SYNC 3 SYNC 3 911 Assist Max cargo capacity: 1,475 L Power extendable trailer style exterior mirrors Stability controll with anti-roll Halogen aero-composite headlights 2 USB ports Rear reverse sensing system SYNC 3 AppLink LED spot light Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: B&O Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.