2019 Ford Transit
Passenger Wagon XLT
2019 Ford Transit
Passenger Wagon XLT
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
66,685KM
Used
VIN 1FDVU4XGXKKB80417
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # UVJ31
- Mileage 66,685 KM
Vehicle Description
Premium Cloth Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Stability Control, Rear View Camera!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
No matter what your business needs are, this Ford Transit was designed to do it with grace. This 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Wagon is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
This Ford Transit Wagon is designed to maximize your efficiency while keeping all of your passengers extremely happy. You'll be impressed by how this Transit Passenger effortlessly glides down the road, in a way no truck-based van could hope to match. It's more like a family sedan than a full-size rig. With maximum cargo and passenger options, this Transit is sure to impress even the toughest of critic!This van has 66,685 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Transit Passenger Wagon's trim level is XLT. This Ford Transit Passenger Wagon comes very well equipped with large door openings to make loading passengers and oversized cargo a breeze. Upgrading to this XLT trim is a great choice, as you will get a chrome exterior upgrade package, premium cloth seats, cruise control, rubberized floor covering to easily keep the interior extra clean, a rear view camera to assist when backing up in tight parking spots, remote keyless entry, air conditioning to keep your passengers extra cool, electronic stability control to keep everyone safe and plenty more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Cloth Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Stability Control, Rear View Camera, Chrome Trim.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FDVU4XGXKKB80417.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Safety
Stability Control
Trim
Chrome Trim
Additional Features
Premium cloth seats
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
2019 Ford Transit