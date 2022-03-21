2019 GMC Yukon

$68,800 + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8794193

8794193 Stock #: 24422A

24422A VIN: 1GKS2BKJ4KR168117

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Graphite Edition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.