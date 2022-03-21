$68,800+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Yukon
SLT
73,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8794193
- Stock #: 24422A
- VIN: 1GKS2BKJ4KR168117
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
As capable as it is handsome, this GMC Yukon is the perfect SUV for the modern family. This 2019 GMC Yukon is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
This GMC Yukon is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a full size pickup truck. The handsome exterior and well-appointed interior are what make this SUV a desirable family hauler. This GMC Yukon a cut above the competition in tech, features and aesthetics while staying capable and comfortable enough to take the whole family and a camper along for the adventure. This SUV has 73,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Yukon's trim level is SLT. Stepping up to this Yukon SLT is a great choice as it comes loaded with more luxurious features like heated and cooled leather seats, a powered rear liftgate, a premium smooth riding suspension, an 8 inch colour touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bose premium sound system, stylish aluminum wheels, power-adjustable pedals, heated rear seats and IntelliBeam headlamps. It is also upgraded with lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear parking assist, a leather heated steering wheel, remote engine start, Teen Driver Technology, blind spot detection, forward collision alert, tri zone automatic climate control, trailering equipment and heated power side mirrors for style, convenience and capability plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Graphite Edition.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $996.52 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.74% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Graphite Edition
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0