$21,800+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
SE 4WD - Alloy Wheels
2020 Ford Escape
SE 4WD - Alloy Wheels
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$21,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
105,000KM
VIN 1FMCU9G64LUB35121
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Dark Earth Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 47425A
- Mileage 105,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Remote Engine Start, Alloy Wheels, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sense System, Bucket Seats!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Unique and classy, this Ford Escape offers everything you're looking for in a mid sized SUV. This 2020 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
All new for 2020, the Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable.This SUV has 105,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine.
Our Escape's trim level is SE 4WD. Upgrading to this Ford Escape SE is a great choice as it comes loaded with heated front seats and a power driver seat with lumbar support, stylish aluminum wheels and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include SiriusXM radio, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, automatic climate control, a smart device remote starter and unique exterior accents. For added convenience and safety this Escape also comes with a 60-40 split-folding rear seat, remote keyless entry with a proximity key plus Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, a rear view camera, blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking and cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Engine Start, Alloy Wheels, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sense System, Bucket Seats, Fog Lights, Heated Mirrors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9G64LUB35121.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $350.63 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Reverse Sense System
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
$21,800
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2020 Ford Escape