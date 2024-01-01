Menu
Heated Seats, Leather Interior, Power Trunk, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

This Explorer was built to do more than just get groceries, with all-new technologies, this SUV was built for adventure. This 2020 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

This all-new Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 172,000 kms. Its silver in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Explorers trim level is XLT. This Ford Explorer XLT is an excellent blend of features and value. It comes standard with a large color touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3, SiriusXM radio, and streaming audio. It also includes stylish aluminum wheels, LED lights with front fog lights, voice activated dual-zone climate control, power front seats, split folding rear seats, a rearview camera with front and rear parking sensors, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring blind spot detection, cross traffic alert, lane keep assist and automatic emergency braking, a proximity key, smart device remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Leather Interior, Power Trunk, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Bucket Seats, Cd Player.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMSK8DH2LGC70615.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/

The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill.

2020 Ford Explorer

172,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,800

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer

XLT - Heated Seats - Power Trunk

2020 Ford Explorer

XLT - Heated Seats - Power Trunk

Location

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
172,000KM
VIN 1FMSK8DH2LGC70615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20624A
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Novlan Bros Sales

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-XXXX

306-344-4448

$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

Novlan Bros Sales

306-344-4448

2020 Ford Explorer