Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2020 Ford F-150
Lariat - Navigation - Heated Seats
Location
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
45,729KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8436993
- Stock #: 17622A
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP6LFB02386
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
This Ford F-150 is arguably the most capable truck in the class, and it features a spacious, comfortable interior. This 2020 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 45,729 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. This luxurious Ford F-150 Lariat comes loaded with premium features such as leather heated and cooled seats, body coloured exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start, dynamic hitch assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist, automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Enhanced features also includes unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, a smart device remote engine start, dual zone climate control and a handy rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Reverse Sense System, Remote Engine Start, Leather Interior, Alloy Wheels, Traction Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP6LFB02386.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings. o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Rear Defroster
CD Player
Navigation
Reverse Sense System
