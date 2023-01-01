$38,800+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XL - Bench Seats - Low Mileage
Location
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
3,729KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9455179
- Stock #: UVH64
- VIN: 1FTMF1EPXLKD93185
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 3,729 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
This Ford F-150 is arguably the most capable truck in the class, and it features a spacious, comfortable interior. This 2020 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This low mileage Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has just 3,729 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-150's trim level is XL. As the class leader, this Ford F-150 XL comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking, fully automated headlamps, a powerful 6 speaker audio system, air conditioning, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Reverse Sense System, Bench Seats, Fog Lights, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Tow Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTMF1EPXLKD93185.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $604.55 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings. o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tow Package
Rear View Camera
BENCH SEATS
Reverse Sense System
