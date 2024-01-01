Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Power Stroke, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Reverse Sense System!</b><br> <br> Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!<br> <br> This Ford F-350 boasts a quiet cabin, a compliant ride, and incredible capability. This 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill. <br> <br>High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesnt stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and will fit perfectly into any fleet.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 69,800 kms. Its black in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our F-350 Super Dutys trim level is Platinum. Upgrading to this ultra premium F-350 Platinum edition is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with exclusive polished aluminum wheels, unique premium leather seats that are heated and cooled, a Bang & Olufsen 10 speaker audio system with SiriusXM radio, painted and chrome exterior accents with a built-in rear bumper step, a Class V trailer hitch and power extendable trailer style mirrors. This impressive truck also includes a colour touchscreen with built-in navigation and SYNC 3 featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED auto headlights, power running boards, power front seats and heated rear seats, a useful driver door keypad, 360 degree camera with rear parking sensors, a leather heated steering wheel, dual zone climate control, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, power adjustable pedals and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Stroke, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Reverse Sense System, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT3LEE54518 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT3LEE54518</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://novlanbros.com/credit/ target=_blank>http://novlanbros.com/credit/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Payments from <b>$1315.67</b> monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

2020 Ford F-350

69,800 KM

Details Description Features

$81,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford F-350

Super Duty Platinum - Power Stroke

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-350

Super Duty Platinum - Power Stroke

Location

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

Contact Seller

$81,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
69,800KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT3LEE54518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17424A
  • Mileage 69,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Stroke, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Reverse Sense System!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

This Ford F-350 boasts a quiet cabin, a compliant ride, and incredible capability. This 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and will fit perfectly into any fleet.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 69,800 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Platinum. Upgrading to this ultra premium F-350 Platinum edition is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with exclusive polished aluminum wheels, unique premium leather seats that are heated and cooled, a Bang & Olufsen 10 speaker audio system with SiriusXM radio, painted and chrome exterior accents with a built-in rear bumper step, a Class V trailer hitch and power extendable trailer style mirrors. This impressive truck also includes a colour touchscreen with built-in navigation and SYNC 3 featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED auto headlights, power running boards, power front seats and heated rear seats, a useful driver door keypad, 360 degree camera with rear parking sensors, a leather heated steering wheel, dual zone climate control, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, power adjustable pedals and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Stroke, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Reverse Sense System, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT3LEE54518.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



Payments from $1315.67 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Convenience

Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Power Stroke
Reverse Sense System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Novlan Bros Sales

Used 2019 Ford Edge Titanium AWD - Heated Seats - Navigation for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2019 Ford Edge Titanium AWD - Heated Seats - Navigation 78,000 KM $28,800 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Explorer XLT - Heated Seats - Power Trunk for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2020 Ford Explorer XLT - Heated Seats - Power Trunk 172,000 KM $25,800 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum - Power Stroke for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum - Power Stroke 69,800 KM $81,800 + tax & lic

Email Novlan Bros Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Novlan Bros Sales

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

Call Dealer

306-344-XXXX

(click to show)

306-344-4448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$81,800

+ taxes & licensing

Novlan Bros Sales

306-344-4448

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-350