2020 Ford F-350
2020 Ford F-350
Super Duty Lariat - Navigation
2020 Ford F-350
Super Duty Lariat - Navigation
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
108,070KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT1LEE54517
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14826A
- Mileage 108,070 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Leather Interior, Reverse Sense System!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
This Ford Super Duty is the toughest, most capable pickup truck that Ford has ever built, and that's saying a lot. This 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and will fit perfectly into any fleet. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 108,070 km. It's Blue in colour. It has a 10 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Lariat. Stepping up to this premium F-350 Lariat is an excellent decision as it comes loaded with unique aluminum wheels, heated and cooled leather seats, a premium Bang & Olufsen 10 speaker audio system with SiriusXM radio, chrome exterior accents with a built-in rear bumper step, a Class V trailer hitch and power extendable trailer style mirrors. It also includes a colour touchscreen, side running boards, 10-way power front seats, FordPass Connect 4G LTE with a smart device remote start, a power locking tailgate with remote keyless entry and driver keypad, Ford Co-Pilot360 with rear parking sensors, blind spot detection, a leather steering wheel, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, dual zone climate control, power adjustable pedals and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Leather Interior, Reverse Sense System, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT1LEE54517.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Reverse Sense System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2020 Ford F-350