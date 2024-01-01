$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Ford Transit
Passenger Wagon XL
2020 Ford Transit
Passenger Wagon XL
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,048KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FBAX2CG6LKA57305
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Ebony Cloth
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # UVJ87
- Mileage 88,048 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Ford Co-Pilot360, Remote Keyless Entry, Streaming Audio, 4G LTE, Air Conditioning!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
No matter what your business needs are, this Ford Transit was designed to do it with grace. This 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Wagon is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
This Ford Transit Wagon is designed to maximize your efficiency while keeping all of your passengers extremely happy. You'll be impressed by how this Transit Passenger effortlessly glides down the road, in a way no truck-based van could hope to match. It's more like a family sedan than a full-size rig. With maximum cargo and passenger options, this Transit is sure to impress even the toughest of critic!This van has 88,048 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Transit Passenger Wagon's trim level is XL. This Ford Transit Passenger Wagon comes well equipped with large door openings to make loading passengers and oversized cargo a breeze. On this XL trim, you will get Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring lane keep assist and automatic emergency braking, rubberized floor covering to easily keep the interior clean, a rear view camera to assist when backing up in tight parking spots, remote keyless entry, a multi-function display screen with streaming audio and hands free phone connectivity, FordPass Connect 4G hotspot capability, air conditioning to keep your passengers cool, electronic stability control to keep everyone safe and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Ford Co-pilot360, Remote Keyless Entry, Streaming Audio, 4g Lte, Air Conditioning, Stability Control, Rear View Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FBAX2CG6LKA57305.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
No matter what your business needs are, this Ford Transit was designed to do it with grace. This 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Wagon is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
This Ford Transit Wagon is designed to maximize your efficiency while keeping all of your passengers extremely happy. You'll be impressed by how this Transit Passenger effortlessly glides down the road, in a way no truck-based van could hope to match. It's more like a family sedan than a full-size rig. With maximum cargo and passenger options, this Transit is sure to impress even the toughest of critic!This van has 88,048 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Transit Passenger Wagon's trim level is XL. This Ford Transit Passenger Wagon comes well equipped with large door openings to make loading passengers and oversized cargo a breeze. On this XL trim, you will get Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring lane keep assist and automatic emergency braking, rubberized floor covering to easily keep the interior clean, a rear view camera to assist when backing up in tight parking spots, remote keyless entry, a multi-function display screen with streaming audio and hands free phone connectivity, FordPass Connect 4G hotspot capability, air conditioning to keep your passengers cool, electronic stability control to keep everyone safe and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Ford Co-pilot360, Remote Keyless Entry, Streaming Audio, 4g Lte, Air Conditioning, Stability Control, Rear View Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FBAX2CG6LKA57305.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Safety
Stability Control
Lane Keep Assist
Automatic Emergency Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Novlan Bros Sales
2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT - Power Stroke 83,070 KM $64,800 + tax & lic
2023 Ford F-150 Shelby Off Road - Low Mileage 13,828 KM $148,800 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat - Leather Seats - Navigation 97,790 KM $49,800 + tax & lic
Email Novlan Bros Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
Call Dealer
306-344-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2020 Ford Transit