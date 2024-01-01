Menu
Ford Co-Pilot360, Remote Keyless Entry, Streaming Audio, 4G LTE, Air Conditioning!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

No matter what your business needs are, this Ford Transit was designed to do it with grace. This 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Wagon is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

This Ford Transit Wagon is designed to maximize your efficiency while keeping all of your passengers extremely happy. You'll be impressed by how this Transit Passenger effortlessly glides down the road, in a way no truck-based van could hope to match. It's more like a family sedan than a full-size rig. With maximum cargo and passenger options, this Transit is sure to impress even the toughest of critic!This van has 88,048 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Transit Passenger Wagon's trim level is XL. This Ford Transit Passenger Wagon comes well equipped with large door openings to make loading passengers and oversized cargo a breeze. On this XL trim, you will get Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring lane keep assist and automatic emergency braking, rubberized floor covering to easily keep the interior clean, a rear view camera to assist when backing up in tight parking spots, remote keyless entry, a multi-function display screen with streaming audio and hands free phone connectivity, FordPass Connect 4G hotspot capability, air conditioning to keep your passengers cool, electronic stability control to keep everyone safe and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Ford Co-pilot360, Remote Keyless Entry, Streaming Audio, 4g Lte, Air Conditioning, Stability Control, Rear View Camera.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FBAX2CG6LKA57305.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/

The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill.

2020 Ford Transit

88,048 KM

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

Used
88,048KM
VIN 1FBAX2CG6LKA57305

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Ebony Cloth
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # UVJ87
  • Mileage 88,048 KM

Ford Co-Pilot360, Remote Keyless Entry, Streaming Audio, 4G LTE, Air Conditioning!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

No matter what your business needs are, this Ford Transit was designed to do it with grace. This 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Wagon is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

This Ford Transit Wagon is designed to maximize your efficiency while keeping all of your passengers extremely happy. You'll be impressed by how this Transit Passenger effortlessly glides down the road, in a way no truck-based van could hope to match. It's more like a family sedan than a full-size rig. With maximum cargo and passenger options, this Transit is sure to impress even the toughest of critic!This van has 88,048 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Transit Passenger Wagon's trim level is XL. This Ford Transit Passenger Wagon comes well equipped with large door openings to make loading passengers and oversized cargo a breeze. On this XL trim, you will get Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring lane keep assist and automatic emergency braking, rubberized floor covering to easily keep the interior clean, a rear view camera to assist when backing up in tight parking spots, remote keyless entry, a multi-function display screen with streaming audio and hands free phone connectivity, FordPass Connect 4G hotspot capability, air conditioning to keep your passengers cool, electronic stability control to keep everyone safe and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Ford Co-pilot360, Remote Keyless Entry, Streaming Audio, 4g Lte, Air Conditioning, Stability Control, Rear View Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FBAX2CG6LKA57305.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Interior

Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Safety

Stability Control
Lane Keep Assist
Automatic Emergency Braking

Media / Nav / Comm

Streaming Audio

Additional Features

4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360

Novlan Bros Sales

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

