$59,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Lincoln Navigator
L Reserve - Navigation
2020 Lincoln Navigator
L Reserve - Navigation
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$59,800
+ taxes & licensing
115,000KM
Used
VIN 5LMJJ3LT8LEL08588
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UVJ43
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Reverse Sense System!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Go anywhere and look good getting there in this Lincoln Navigator L. This 2020 Lincoln Navigator L is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
This 2020 Lincoln Navigator L is better than ever in terms of power, presence, and luxury. Comfortable seats with generous legroom present a unified approach to ergonomics, space, and convenience for all. This Navigator L also presents strong value compared to the competition in full-size SUVs. See for yourself what makes this Lincoln Navigator L a top player in its competitive segment. This SUV has 115,000 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Navigator L's trim level is Reserve. This Navigator L Reserve promises the ultimate in luxury, with a standard SYNC 3 infotainment system with a 10-inch screen, navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, 20-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera, remote start, blind spot detection, a heated steering wheel appointed with leather and wood, premium leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a power sunroof, aluminum wheels, power, illuminated running board, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Reverse Sense System, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=5LMJJ3LT8LEL08588.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $961.82 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Interior
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Convenience
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Reverse Sense System
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
Call Dealer
306-344-XXXX(click to show)
$59,800
+ taxes & licensing
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2020 Lincoln Navigator