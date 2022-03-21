2020 RAM 3500

$97,800 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8689067

8689067 Stock #: UVH03

UVH03 VIN: 3C63R3SL7LG120588

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # UVH03

Mileage 29,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Safety Heated Mirrors Rear View Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Convenience Tow Package Intermittent Wipers Remote Engine Start Additional Features Navigation AM/FM Audio System Reverse Sense System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.