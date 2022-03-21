Menu
2020 RAM 3500

29,000 KM

Details Description Features

$97,800

+ tax & licensing
$97,800

+ taxes & licensing

Novlan Bros Sales

306-344-4448

2020 RAM 3500

2020 RAM 3500

Limited - Sunroof - Heated Seats

2020 RAM 3500

Limited - Sunroof - Heated Seats

Location

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

$97,800

+ taxes & licensing

29,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8689067
  Stock #: UVH03
  VIN: 3C63R3SL7LG120588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UVH03
  • Mileage 29,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Reverse Sense System!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

To get the job done right the first time, you'll want the Ram 3500 HD on your team. This 2020 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

This 2020 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 HD is ready for any task. It's no wonder it won Motor Trends - Truck of the Year award!!This low mileage sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 29,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 400HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our 3500's trim level is Limited. Top of the line in every sense, this Ram 2500 Limited has unrelenting capability and a sophisticated interior that features premium equipment like power running boards, cooled and heated leather seats, a heated leather steering wheel, heated rear seats, and a premium audio system. Additional luxuries include Uconnect 12 with a massive touchscreen that's paired with navigation and SiriusXM, exclusive aluminum wheels and front grille, power heated trailer-tow mirrors, proximity keyless entry with remote start, blind spot detection, LED cargo bed lights and a spray in bed liner, a class V hitch receiver with trailer brake controller, dual zone climate control, premium LED headlights and a tough HD suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Reverse Sense System, Rear View Camera, Leather Interior.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3SL7LG120588.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



Payments from $1416.56 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.74% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings. o~o

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Navigation
AM/FM Audio System
Reverse Sense System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Novlan Bros Sales

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

