2021 Cadillac XT6
Sport - Cooled Seats - Sunroof
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
Used
52,700KM
VIN 1GYKPGRS1MZ226951
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Power Liftgate, Remote Start!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
With premium materials, 3 rows of seating and plenty of cargo space, it's no wondering this Cadillac XT6 is so sought after! This 2021 Cadillac XT6 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
Providing next level capability, this Cadillac XT6 offers a sophisticated driving experience thanks to it's advanced all-wheel drive powertrain and safety features. The XT6 also features 3 rows of folding seats that allows you to haul your family around town or pick up DIY materials for your weekend warrior projects. It also comes with first class premium materials enhancing your driving experience even further.This SUV has 52,700 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our XT6's trim level is Sport. Upgrading to this XT6 Sport gives you a more aggressive looking front grille design, carbon fibre interior accents and unique exterior trim, exclusive diamond cut aluminum wheels, a large UltraView sunroof, IntelliBeam LED headlights with highbeam assist, leather heated and cooled seats, wireless device charging, a heated steering wheel, adaptive remote start, and heated rear seats. Additional features include an 8 inch touch screen that's paired with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 4G WiFi hotspot, voice recognition and SiriusXM. This XT6 also comes with a hands free rear liftgate, tri-zone climate control, intelligent brake assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist with blind spot detection, front and rear parking assist plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Heated rear seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
2021 Cadillac XT6