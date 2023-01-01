$48,800+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST - Heated Seats
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST - Heated Seats
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$48,800
+ taxes & licensing
45,169KM
Used
VIN 3GCUYEED4MG161570
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UVJ36
- Mileage 45,169 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Bench Seats, CD Player!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
A versatile bed and a smartly designed interior make this Chevrolet Silverado the ultimate workhorse. This 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 45,169 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is RST. Stepping up to this Silverado 1500 RST is a great choice as it comes loaded with premium features like stylish aluminum wheels, a larger 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio, remote engine start and keyless entry plus an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional features also include signature LED lights and LED cargo area lighting, body coloured bumpers and trim, heated front seats and a 10-way power driver seat, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, a rear vision camera, dual-zone climate control, teen driver technology, LED fog lights and 4G LTE hotspot capability. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Bench Seats, Cd Player, Fog Lights, Heated Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $784.90 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
BENCH SEATS
Interior
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
$48,800
+ taxes & licensing
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500