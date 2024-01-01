$62,724+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Ford F-150
XLT - Tailgate Step
2021 Ford F-150
XLT - Tailgate Step
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$62,724
+ taxes & licensing
Used
62,544KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTFW1ED7MFB73494
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour DARK SLATE CLOTH 40/20/40
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 32524A
- Mileage 62,544 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Remote Engine Start, 18-inch Chrome Wheels, Tailgate Step, XTR Package, Chrome Running Boards!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
A true class leader in towing and hauling capabilities, this 2021 Ford F-150 isn't your usual work truck, but the best in the business. This 2021 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the 2021 F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 62,544 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 430HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to the class leader, this Ford F-150 XLT comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry and remote engine start, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Engine Start, 18-inch Chrome Wheels, Tailgate Step, Xtr Package, Chrome Running Boards, Sync 4, Power Sliding Rear Window.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1ED7MFB73494.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $1008.85 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
A true class leader in towing and hauling capabilities, this 2021 Ford F-150 isn't your usual work truck, but the best in the business. This 2021 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the 2021 F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 62,544 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 430HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to the class leader, this Ford F-150 XLT comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry and remote engine start, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Engine Start, 18-inch Chrome Wheels, Tailgate Step, Xtr Package, Chrome Running Boards, Sync 4, Power Sliding Rear Window.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1ED7MFB73494.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $1008.85 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Windows
Power sliding rear window
Interior
Remote Engine Start
Exterior
Chrome Running Boards
Tailgate Step
Additional Features
XTR PACKAGE
SiriusXM
18-inch Chrome Wheels
SYNC 4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Novlan Bros Sales
2018 Ford F-150 XLT - Heated Seats - Alloy Wheels 171,000 KM $26,800 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT - Alloy Wheels 201,000 KM $23,800 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat - Roush Off-Road - Navigation 122,776 KM $43,800 + tax & lic
Email Novlan Bros Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
Call Dealer
306-344-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$62,724
+ taxes & licensing
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2021 Ford F-150