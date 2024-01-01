Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Remote Engine Start, 18-inch Chrome Wheels, Tailgate Step, XTR Package, Chrome Running Boards!</b><br> <br> Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!<br> <br> A true class leader in towing and hauling capabilities, this 2021 Ford F-150 isnt your usual work truck, but the best in the business. This 2021 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill. <br> <br>The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the 2021 F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 62,544 kms. Its oxford white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 430HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. <br> <br> Our F-150s trim level is XLT. Upgrading to the class leader, this Ford F-150 XLT comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry and remote engine start, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Engine Start, 18-inch Chrome Wheels, Tailgate Step, Xtr Package, Chrome Running Boards, Sync 4, Power Sliding Rear Window. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1ED7MFB73494 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1ED7MFB73494</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://novlanbros.com/credit/ target=_blank>http://novlanbros.com/credit/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Payments from <b>$1008.85</b> monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

2021 Ford F-150

62,544 KM

Details Description Features

$62,724

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford F-150

XLT - Tailgate Step

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford F-150

XLT - Tailgate Step

Location

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

Contact Seller

$62,724

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
62,544KM
VIN 1FTFW1ED7MFB73494

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour DARK SLATE CLOTH 40/20/40
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 32524A
  • Mileage 62,544 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Engine Start, 18-inch Chrome Wheels, Tailgate Step, XTR Package, Chrome Running Boards!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

A true class leader in towing and hauling capabilities, this 2021 Ford F-150 isn't your usual work truck, but the best in the business. This 2021 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the 2021 F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 62,544 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 430HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our F-150's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to the class leader, this Ford F-150 XLT comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry and remote engine start, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Engine Start, 18-inch Chrome Wheels, Tailgate Step, Xtr Package, Chrome Running Boards, Sync 4, Power Sliding Rear Window.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1ED7MFB73494.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



Payments from $1008.85 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Vehicle Features

Windows

Power sliding rear window

Interior

Remote Engine Start

Exterior

Chrome Running Boards
Tailgate Step

Additional Features

XTR PACKAGE
SiriusXM
18-inch Chrome Wheels
SYNC 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Novlan Bros Sales

Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT - Heated Seats - Alloy Wheels for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2018 Ford F-150 XLT - Heated Seats - Alloy Wheels 171,000 KM $26,800 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT - Alloy Wheels for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2020 Ford F-150 XLT - Alloy Wheels 201,000 KM $23,800 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 Lariat - Roush Off-Road - Navigation for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat - Roush Off-Road - Navigation 122,776 KM $43,800 + tax & lic

Email Novlan Bros Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Novlan Bros Sales

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

Call Dealer

306-344-XXXX

(click to show)

306-344-4448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$62,724

+ taxes & licensing

Novlan Bros Sales

306-344-4448

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-150