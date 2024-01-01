$63,800+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
Platinum - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
2021 Ford F-150
Platinum - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$63,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
35,000KM
VIN 1FTFW1E85MFB73495
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
- Interior Colour Carmelo Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 39124A
- Mileage 35,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Remote Engine Start!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. Its simply the most trusted pickup for getting the job done. This 2021 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the 2021 F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 35,000 kms. It's star white metallic tri-coat in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-150's trim level is Platinum. Upgrading to this ultra premium Ford F-150 Platinum is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with premium features such as leather heated and cooled seats, satin chrome exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start, pro trailer backup assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features blind spot detection, evasion assist, pre-collision assist, parking sensors, automatic emergency braking and lane keep assist. Additional features include exclusive aluminum wheels, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition featuring connected navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, adaptive cruise control, power adjustable pedals and running boards, a premium Bang and Oulfsen sound system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, a smart device remote engine start, a heated leather steering wheel and a useful 360 degree view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Leather Interior.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E85MFB73495.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $1026.16 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
20-inch Polished Aluminum Wheels
Reverse Sense System
Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist +
Email Novlan Bros Sales
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
Call Dealer
306-344-XXXX(click to show)
$63,800
+ taxes & licensing
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2021 Ford F-150