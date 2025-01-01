$48,800+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
King Ranch - Navigation - Heated Seats
2021 Ford F-150
King Ranch - Navigation - Heated Seats
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$48,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
116,207KM
VIN 1FTFW1E58MFC55632
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11126A
- Mileage 116,207 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Heated Seats, Leather Interior, Reverse Sense System, Rear View Camera!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
The Ford F-150 is for those who think a day off is just an opportunity to get more done. This 2021 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the 2021 F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 116,207 kms. It's star white metallic tri-coat in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is King Ranch. Upgrading to this luxurious Ford F-150 King Ranch is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with premium features such as Mesa leather heated and cooled seats, exclusive body coloured exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start, pro trailer backup assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features evasion assist, lane keep assist, pre-collision assist, automatic emergency braking, rear parking sensors and more. Additional features include unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition featuring connected navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals and side steps, a premium Bang and Oulfsen sound system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, a smart device remote engine start, a heated leather steering wheel and a useful rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Leather Interior, Reverse Sense System, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start, Power Tailgate.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E58MFC55632.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $784.90 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Tailgate
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Convenience
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
AM/FM Audio System
Reverse Sense System
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
$48,800
+ taxes & licensing>
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2021 Ford F-150