$53,800 + taxes & licensing 7 , 5 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8436996

8436996 Stock #: 17222A

17222A VIN: 1FTEW1EPXMFC67584

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour LEAD FOOT

Interior Colour Black Sport

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 17222A

Mileage 7,500 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Exterior Running Boards Trailer Hitch Fog Lamps Safety Reverse Sensing System Additional Features Power Equipment Group 18 inch Aluminum Wheels SiriusXM STX Package XL Series SYNC 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.