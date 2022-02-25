$53,800+ tax & licensing
$53,800
+ taxes & licensing
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2021 Ford F-150
XL - STX Package - Cruise Control
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
7,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8436996
- VIN: 1FTEW1EPXMFC67584
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour LEAD FOOT
- Interior Colour Black Sport
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 7,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. Its simply the most trusted pickup for getting the job done. This 2021 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the 2021 F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 7,500 kms. It's lead foot in colour . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-150's trim level is XL. As the class leader, this Ford F-150 XL comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry and remote engine start, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking, fully automated headlamps, a powerful 6 speaker audio system, air conditioning, cargo box lights, power door locks, a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Stx Package, Cruise Control, Reverse Sensing System, Running Boards, Trailer Hitch, 18 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Xl Series.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EPXMFC67584.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $779.25 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.74% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings. o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
Fog Lamps
Reverse Sensing System
Power Equipment Group
18 inch Aluminum Wheels
SiriusXM
STX Package
XL Series
SYNC 4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
