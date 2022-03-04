Menu
2021 Ford F-150

18,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Novlan Bros Sales

306-344-4448

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat - Leather Seats - Sunroof

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat - Leather Seats - Sunroof

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

18,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8479164
  • Stock #: UVG89
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP3MKE01794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Space White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Lariat Sport Package, Spray-in Bedliner, Power Tailgate!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

A true class leader in towing and hauling capabilities, this 2021 Ford F-150 isn't your usual work truck, but the best in the business. This 2021 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the 2021 F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 18,000 kms. It's space white metallic in colour . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. This luxurious Ford F-150 Lariat comes loaded with premium features such as leather heated and cooled seats, body coloured exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start and smart device remote start, pro trailer backup assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Enhanced features also includes unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition featuring connected navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a powerful Bang & Olufsen audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, dual zone climate control and a handy rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Lariat Sport Package, Spray-in Bedliner, Power Tailgate.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP3MKE01794.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings. o~o

Vehicle Features

Leather Seats
Sunroof
Spray-in bedliner
Power Tailgate
LARIAT SPORT PACKAGE

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Novlan Bros Sales

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

