$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
Badlands - Leather Seats
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
Badlands - Leather Seats
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
64,000KM
VIN 3FMCR9D95NRD79533
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony Roast
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25625A
- Mileage 64,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio, Premium Package!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
If you want true off-road ruggedness in an urban, friendly package, look no further than this Ford Bronco Sport. This 2022 Ford Bronco Sport is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
A compact footprint, an iconic name, and modern luxury come together to make this Bronco Sport and instant classic. Whether your next adventure takes you deep into the rugged wilds, or into the rough and rumble city, this Bronco Sport is exactly what you need. With enough cargo space for all of your gear, the capability to get you anywhere, and a manageable footprint, there's nothing quite like this Ford Bronco Sport.This SUV has 64,000 kms. It's carbonized grey metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Bronco Sport's trim level is Badlands. Stepping up to this Bronco Sport Badlands package is a great choice as it includes heated front seats, a leather wrapped steering wheel, unique aluminum wheels, a proximity key with push button start and an advanced 4x4 system with G.O.A.T mode. It also includes an off-road suspension, LED accent lighting, Co-Pilot360, a useful flip-up rear window, fog lamps, automatic climate control and power heated side mirrors. On the inside, it features a SYNC 3 infotainment system with an 8 inch touchscreen and is paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a smart charging USB port, 60/40 split-fold rear seats, remote keyless entry, FordPass Connect. It helps keep you safe with lane keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Ford Co-pilot360 Assist+, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio, Premium Package, Dual Zone Auto Temp Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FMCR9D95NRD79533.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
If you want true off-road ruggedness in an urban, friendly package, look no further than this Ford Bronco Sport. This 2022 Ford Bronco Sport is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
A compact footprint, an iconic name, and modern luxury come together to make this Bronco Sport and instant classic. Whether your next adventure takes you deep into the rugged wilds, or into the rough and rumble city, this Bronco Sport is exactly what you need. With enough cargo space for all of your gear, the capability to get you anywhere, and a manageable footprint, there's nothing quite like this Ford Bronco Sport.This SUV has 64,000 kms. It's carbonized grey metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Bronco Sport's trim level is Badlands. Stepping up to this Bronco Sport Badlands package is a great choice as it includes heated front seats, a leather wrapped steering wheel, unique aluminum wheels, a proximity key with push button start and an advanced 4x4 system with G.O.A.T mode. It also includes an off-road suspension, LED accent lighting, Co-Pilot360, a useful flip-up rear window, fog lamps, automatic climate control and power heated side mirrors. On the inside, it features a SYNC 3 infotainment system with an 8 inch touchscreen and is paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a smart charging USB port, 60/40 split-fold rear seats, remote keyless entry, FordPass Connect. It helps keep you safe with lane keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Ford Co-pilot360 Assist+, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio, Premium Package, Dual Zone Auto Temp Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FMCR9D95NRD79533.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Dual zone auto temp control
Interior
WIRELESS CHARGING
Additional Features
Premium Audio
PREMIUM PACKAGE
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Novlan Bros Sales
2021 Ford Expedition Limited - Navigation - Heated Seats 107,552 KM $52,800 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 Lariat - Navigation - Heated Seats 62,378 KM $44,800 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat - Sunroof - Heated Seats 377,332 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Novlan Bros Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
Call Dealer
306-344-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2022 Ford Bronco Sport