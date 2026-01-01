$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford Expedition
Timberline - Heated Seats
2022 Ford Expedition
Timberline - Heated Seats
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
152,000KM
VIN 1FMJU1RT2NEA39044
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UVL18
- Mileage 152,000 KM
Vehicle Description
High Output 3.5L EcoBoost, Heated Seats, Navigation, Leather Interior, Remote Engine Start!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
This Ford Expedition is the class leader in almost every category, from comfort to towing and everything in between, this capable SUV has you covered! This 2022 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
This Ford Expedition Max sets the benchmark for all other full size SUV's in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromized towing capability, there isn't much this Expedition can't do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its swagger and imposing presence on the road. This SUV has 152,000 km. It's Star White Metallic Tri-Coat in colour. It has a 10 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 440HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Expedition's trim level is Timberline. The Timberline is the most off-road ready Expedition ever, built to empower your next family adventure. It comes equipped with an off-road suspension with best in class ground clearance, heavy duty skid plates and advanced technology like Trail Control and Trail Turn Assist. It also includes a unique interior and rugged exterior body modifications that improve your approach angles while exploring your favourite trail. You'll receive plenty of luxurious features including exclusive aluminum wheels, power adjustable cooled and heated leather seats, a power rear tailgate, a large 12 inch touchscreen paired with connected navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition. Additional features include power adjustable pedals, FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with smart device remote engine start, and Ford Co-Pilot360 that adds lane keep assist, rear parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, a rear view camera and unique exterior accents. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: High Output 3.5L EcoBoost, Heated Seats, Navigation, Leather Interior, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sense System.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJU1RT2NEA39044.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
This Ford Expedition is the class leader in almost every category, from comfort to towing and everything in between, this capable SUV has you covered! This 2022 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
This Ford Expedition Max sets the benchmark for all other full size SUV's in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromized towing capability, there isn't much this Expedition can't do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its swagger and imposing presence on the road. This SUV has 152,000 km. It's Star White Metallic Tri-Coat in colour. It has a 10 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 440HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Expedition's trim level is Timberline. The Timberline is the most off-road ready Expedition ever, built to empower your next family adventure. It comes equipped with an off-road suspension with best in class ground clearance, heavy duty skid plates and advanced technology like Trail Control and Trail Turn Assist. It also includes a unique interior and rugged exterior body modifications that improve your approach angles while exploring your favourite trail. You'll receive plenty of luxurious features including exclusive aluminum wheels, power adjustable cooled and heated leather seats, a power rear tailgate, a large 12 inch touchscreen paired with connected navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition. Additional features include power adjustable pedals, FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with smart device remote engine start, and Ford Co-Pilot360 that adds lane keep assist, rear parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, a rear view camera and unique exterior accents. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: High Output 3.5L EcoBoost, Heated Seats, Navigation, Leather Interior, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sense System.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJU1RT2NEA39044.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
High Output 3.5L EcoBoost
AM/FM Audio System
Reverse Sense System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Novlan Bros Sales
2024 Ford F-150 Lariat - Sunroof - Low Mileage 24,400 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 XLT - Alloy Wheels 167,031 KM $26,800 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LTZ - Sunroof 192,617 KM $44,800 + tax & lic
Email Novlan Bros Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
Call Dealer
306-344-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2022 Ford Expedition