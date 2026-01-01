Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>High Output 3.5L EcoBoost, Heated Seats, Navigation, Leather Interior, Remote Engine Start!</b><br> <br> Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!<br> <br>This Ford Expedition is the class leader in almost every category, from comfort to towing and everything in between, this capable SUV has you covered! This 2022 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill. <br> <br>This Ford Expedition Max sets the benchmark for all other full size SUVs in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromized towing capability, there isnt much this Expedition cant do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its swagger and imposing presence on the road. This SUV has 152,000 km. Its Star White Metallic Tri-Coat in colour. It has a 10 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 440HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Expeditions trim level is Timberline. The Timberline is the most off-road ready Expedition ever, built to empower your next family adventure. It comes equipped with an off-road suspension with best in class ground clearance, heavy duty skid plates and advanced technology like Trail Control and Trail Turn Assist. It also includes a unique interior and rugged exterior body modifications that improve your approach angles while exploring your favourite trail. Youll receive plenty of luxurious features including exclusive aluminum wheels, power adjustable cooled and heated leather seats, a power rear tailgate, a large 12 inch touchscreen paired with connected navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition. Additional features include power adjustable pedals, FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with smart device remote engine start, and Ford Co-Pilot360 that adds lane keep assist, rear parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, a rear view camera and unique exterior accents. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: High Output 3.5L EcoBoost, Heated Seats, Navigation, Leather Interior, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sense System.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJU1RT2NEA39044 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJU1RT2NEA39044</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://novlanbros.com/credit/ target=_blank>http://novlanbros.com/credit/</a><br><br> <br/><br>The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

2022 Ford Expedition

152,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Expedition

Timberline - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle
13496246

2022 Ford Expedition

Timberline - Heated Seats

Location

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
152,000KM
VIN 1FMJU1RT2NEA39044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UVL18
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

High Output 3.5L EcoBoost, Heated Seats, Navigation, Leather Interior, Remote Engine Start!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

This Ford Expedition is the class leader in almost every category, from comfort to towing and everything in between, this capable SUV has you covered! This 2022 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

This Ford Expedition Max sets the benchmark for all other full size SUV's in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromized towing capability, there isn't much this Expedition can't do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its swagger and imposing presence on the road. This SUV has 152,000 km. It's Star White Metallic Tri-Coat in colour. It has a 10 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 440HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Expedition's trim level is Timberline. The Timberline is the most off-road ready Expedition ever, built to empower your next family adventure. It comes equipped with an off-road suspension with best in class ground clearance, heavy duty skid plates and advanced technology like Trail Control and Trail Turn Assist. It also includes a unique interior and rugged exterior body modifications that improve your approach angles while exploring your favourite trail. You'll receive plenty of luxurious features including exclusive aluminum wheels, power adjustable cooled and heated leather seats, a power rear tailgate, a large 12 inch touchscreen paired with connected navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition. Additional features include power adjustable pedals, FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with smart device remote engine start, and Ford Co-Pilot360 that adds lane keep assist, rear parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, a rear view camera and unique exterior accents. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: High Output 3.5L EcoBoost, Heated Seats, Navigation, Leather Interior, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sense System.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJU1RT2NEA39044.


To apply right now for financing use this link: http://novlanbros.com/credit/



The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

High Output 3.5L EcoBoost
AM/FM Audio System
Reverse Sense System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Novlan Bros Sales

Used 2024 Ford F-150 Lariat - Sunroof - Low Mileage for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2024 Ford F-150 Lariat - Sunroof - Low Mileage 24,400 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT - Alloy Wheels for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2021 Ford F-150 XLT - Alloy Wheels 167,031 KM $26,800 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LTZ - Sunroof for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LTZ - Sunroof 192,617 KM $44,800 + tax & lic

Email Novlan Bros Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Novlan Bros Sales

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

Call Dealer

306-344-XXXX

(click to show)

306-344-4448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Novlan Bros Sales

306-344-4448

2022 Ford Expedition