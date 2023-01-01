2022 Ford F-150

$60,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 7 , 2 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10483893

10483893 Stock #: UVJ19

UVJ19 VIN: 1FTEW1EP0NFB24273

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour BLACK LTHR TRIMMED BUCKET

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # UVJ19

Mileage 37,200 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Power Tailgate Safety Heated Mirrors Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Bucket Seats Rear Defroster Rear View Camera Remote Engine Start Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Leather Interior Convenience Tow Package Additional Features 18 inch Aluminum Wheels LARIAT SPORT PACKAGE AM/FM Audio System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.