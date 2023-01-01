Menu
2022 Ford F-150

37,200 KM

Details Description Features

$60,800

+ tax & licensing
Lariat - Leather Seats - Heated Seats

Lariat - Leather Seats - Heated Seats

Location

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

37,200KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour BLACK LTHR TRIMMED BUCKET
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Heated Seats, 18 inch Aluminum Wheels, Alloy Wheels, Lariat Sport Package!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2022 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 37,200 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. This luxurious Ford F-150 Lariat comes loaded with premium features such as leather heated and cooled seats, body coloured exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start and smart device remote start, pro trailer backup assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Enhanced features also includes unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition featuring connected navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a powerful Bang & Olufsen audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, dual zone climate control and a handy rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, 18 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Alloy Wheels, Lariat Sport Package, Leather Interior, Power Tailgate.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP0NFB24273.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Tailgate

Safety

Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Leather Interior

Convenience

Tow Package

Additional Features

18 inch Aluminum Wheels
LARIAT SPORT PACKAGE
AM/FM Audio System

