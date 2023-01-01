$108,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$108,800
+ taxes & licensing
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2022 Ford F-350
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty Limited - Power Stroke
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$108,800
+ taxes & licensing
72,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10483896
- Stock #: UVJ20
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT8NEF68954
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Navy Pier
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UVJ20
- Mileage 72,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
This Ford F-350 boasts a quiet cabin, a compliant ride, and incredible capability. This 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-350 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-350 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 72,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Limited. Complete with the most advanced technology, this ultra premium F-350 Limited edition comes fully loaded with exclusive aluminum wheels, a large moonroof, premium leather seats that are heated and cooled, lane departure warning, a Bang & Olufsen premium audio system with SiriusXM, body coloured exterior accents with handy a built-in rear bumper step, a Class V trailer hitch and power extendable trailer style mirrors. This impressive truck also includes a Miko suede headliner, a colour touchscreen with built-in navigation and SYNC 4 featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED auto headlights, power running boards, power front seats and heated rear seats, a useful driver door keypad, a 360 degree camera with rear parking sensors, a leather heated steering wheel, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, power adjustable pedals plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Stroke, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Navigation, Power Tailgate, Reverse Sense System, Rear View Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT8NEF68954.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Power Tailgate
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Convenience
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Power Stroke
AM/FM Audio System
Reverse Sense System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Novlan Bros Sales
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0