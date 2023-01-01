$71,800+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty XL - Diesel Engine
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty XL - Diesel Engine
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$71,800
+ taxes & licensing
44,964KM
Used
VIN 1FT8W3BT6NEE28126
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stone Gray
- Interior Colour MEDIUM EARTH GRAY VINYL
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 38323A
- Mileage 44,964 KM
Vehicle Description
Diesel Engine, Cruise Control, Vinyl 40/20/40 Seats, Chrome Running Boards, Spray-in Bedliner!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
For hauling, towing, and getting the job done, look no further than this rugged F-350. This 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-350 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-350 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 44,964 kms. It's stone gray in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is XL. Ready for the toughest of jobs, this F-350 Super Duty XL is a hard working truck and offers incredible value with a rubberized floor to make cleaning up a breeze. It also comes with a heavy-duty suspension, Class V trailer hitch and telescoping trailer tow mirrors, hill start assist, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, smart device remote engine start, SYNC communication and Ford Telematics, automatic headlights, trailer sway control, a rear view camera and plenty more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Diesel Engine, Cruise Control, Vinyl 40/20/40 Seats, Chrome Running Boards, Spray-in Bedliner, Intermittent Wipers.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT6NEE28126.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Powertrain
Diesel Engine
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
Chrome Running Boards
Spray-in bedliner
Additional Features
VINYL 40/20/40 SEATS
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
Quick Links
$71,800
+ taxes & licensing
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2022 Ford F-350