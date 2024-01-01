$64,800+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty XLT - Power Stroke
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty XLT - Power Stroke
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$64,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
83,070KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT9NED35682
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UVJ86
- Mileage 83,070 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Stroke, Alloy Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Traction Control!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
This Ford F-350 boasts a quiet cabin, a compliant ride, and incredible capability. This 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-350 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-350 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 83,070 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to this F-350 XLT is a great choice as it includes some useful features such as aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents with a rear bumper step, a class V trailer hitch and power heated side telescoping mirrors. It also includes Ford Co-Pilot360, lane keep warning, blind spot monitoring, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and a smart device remote engine start. Additional features are a power locking tailgate with remote keyless entry, SYNC 3 with SiriusXM radio and streaming audio capable, a rear view camera, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power windows, cruise control and plenty more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Stroke, Alloy Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Traction Control, Bench Seats, Fog Lights.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT9NED35682.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Convenience
Tow Package
Interior
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Seating
BENCH SEATS
Additional Features
Power Stroke
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
$64,800
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-350