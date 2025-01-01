$64,800+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty Lariat - Power Stroke
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty Lariat - Power Stroke
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$64,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
174,000KM
VIN 1FT8W3BTXNED08443
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15625A
- Mileage 174,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Stroke, Lariat Ultimate Package, Heated Seats, Navigation, Leather Interior!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
This Ford F-350 boasts a quiet cabin, a compliant ride, and incredible capability. This 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-350 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-350 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 174,000 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Lariat. Stepping up to this premium Ford F-350 Lariat is an excellent decision as it comes loaded with unique aluminum wheels, heated and cooled leather seats, a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system with SiriusXM radio, chrome exterior accents with a built-in rear bumper step, a Class V trailer hitch and power extendable trailer style mirrors. It also includes a colour touchscreen with SYNC 4, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, side running boards, power front seats, a digital dash, FordPass Connect 4G LTE with a smart device remote start, a power locking tailgate, Ford Co-Pilot360 with rear parking sensors, blind spot detection, a leather steering wheel, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, dual zone climate control, power adjustable pedals and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Stroke, Lariat Ultimate Package, Heated Seats, Navigation, Leather Interior, Alloy Wheels, Remote Engine Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BTXNED08443.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Convenience
Tow Package
Additional Features
LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE
Power Stroke
AM/FM Audio System
Reverse Sense System
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
$64,800
+ taxes & licensing
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2022 Ford F-350