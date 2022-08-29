Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Ford F-350

50,000 KM

Details Description Features

$96,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$96,800

+ taxes & licensing

Novlan Bros Sales

306-344-4448

Contact Seller
2022 Ford F-350

2022 Ford F-350

Super Duty Lariat - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford F-350

Super Duty Lariat - Heated Seats

Location

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

Contact Seller

$96,800

+ taxes & licensing

50,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9233014
  • Stock #: UVH44
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT5NED66394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UVH44
  • Mileage 50,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Interior, Remote Engine Start!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

For hauling, towing, and getting the job done, look no further than this rugged F-350. This 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-350 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-350 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 50,000 kms. It's carbonized grey metallic in colour . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Lariat. Stepping up to this premium Ford F-350 Lariat is an excellent decision as it comes loaded with unique aluminum wheels, heated and cooled leather seats, a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system with SiriusXM radio, chrome exterior accents with a built-in rear bumper step, a Class V trailer hitch and power extendable trailer style mirrors. It also includes a colour touchscreen with SYNC 4, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, side running boards, power front seats, a digital dash, FordPass Connect 4G LTE with a smart device remote start, a power locking tailgate, Ford Co-Pilot360 with rear parking sensors, blind spot detection, a leather steering wheel, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, dual zone climate control, power adjustable pedals and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Interior, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Am/fm Audio System.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT5NED66394.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Tow Package
Remote Engine Start
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Sunroof
Navigation
AM/FM Audio System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Novlan Bros Sales

2013 Land Rover Evoq...
 137,000 KM
$19,800 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 Limi...
 87,000 KM
$55,800 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge Titan...
 108,600 KM
$250 + tax & lic

Email Novlan Bros Sales

Novlan Bros Sales

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

Call Dealer

306-344-XXXX

(click to show)

306-344-4448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory