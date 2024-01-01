$58,800+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Explorer
Limited - Leather Seats - Sunroof
2023 Ford Explorer
Limited - Leather Seats - Sunroof
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$58,800
+ taxes & licensing
7,489KM
Used
VIN 1FMSK8FH3PGA31030
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UVJ47
- Mileage 7,489 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Technology Package, Premium Audio, Navigation!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Treat your family to refined luxury and comfort in this capable 2023 Ford Explorer. This 2023 Ford Explorer is for sale today in Paradise Hill.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate lifestyle vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This low mileage SUV has just 7,489 kms. It's agate black in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is Limited. Step up to this Explorer limited and be treated to a roomy cabin that offers heated and ventilated front leather seats with power adjustment, memory function and lumbar support, 2nd row heated captains chairs, 3rd row seating, a power-operated liftgate for cargo access, 3 12-volt power outlets, and a 120-volt AC outlet. Connectivity is handled by an immersive 8-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 3, and features a sonorous 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, inbuilt navigation with voice activation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 4G LTE mobile hotspot internet access, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety is assured thanks to Ford's Co-Pilot 360 system, featuring an aerial view camera system, evasion assist, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, and front and rear parking sensors. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, proximity keyless entry with smart device remote start, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Technology Package, Premium Audio, Navigation, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMSK8FH3PGA31030.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Interior
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Touch Screen
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
4G WiFi
AM/FM Audio System
Email Novlan Bros Sales
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
$58,800
+ taxes & licensing
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2023 Ford Explorer