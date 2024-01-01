$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Ford Explorer
XLT - 4G WiFi - Low Mileage
2023 Ford Explorer
XLT - 4G WiFi - Low Mileage
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
1KM
VIN 1FMSK8DHXPGA30234
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour FORGED GREEN METALLIC
- Interior Colour EBONY BLK UNIQUE CLOTH SEAT
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10624D
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, 4G WiFi!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Offering a smooth and controlled ride with plenty of room for you and yours, this 2023 Ford Explorer is a fantastic family SUV. This 2023 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate lifestyle vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This low mileage SUV has just 1 kms. It's forged green metallic in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is XLT. This Explorer XLT is ready for family duty, with a power-operated liftgate for cargo access, a roomy cabin that offers heated front seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, 2nd row heated captains chairs, and 3rd row seating. Connectivity is handled by an immersive 8-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 3, and features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 4G LTE mobile hotspot internet access, and SiriusXM satellite radio with a 6-speaker audio setup. Safety is assured thanks to Ford's Co-Pilot 360 system, featuring blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, and rear parking sensors. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, proximity keyless entry with smart device remote start, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4g Wifi.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMSK8DHXPGA30234.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4G WiFi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
Call Dealer
306-344-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2023 Ford Explorer