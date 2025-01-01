$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Ford Explorer
Limited - Navigation - Heated Seats
2023 Ford Explorer
Limited - Navigation - Heated Seats
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
54,324KM
VIN 1FMSK8FH8PGB26991
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UVK85
- Mileage 54,324 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
This 2023 Ford Explorer is comfortable and practical, perfectly suited for you and your family. This 2023 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate lifestyle vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 54,324 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is Limited. Step up to this Explorer limited and be treated to a roomy cabin that offers heated and ventilated front leather seats with power adjustment, memory function and lumbar support, 2nd row heated captains chairs, 3rd row seating, a power-operated liftgate for cargo access, 3 12-volt power outlets, and a 120-volt AC outlet. Connectivity is handled by an immersive 8-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 3, and features a sonorous 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, inbuilt navigation with voice activation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 4G LTE mobile hotspot internet access, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety is assured thanks to Ford's Co-Pilot 360 system, featuring an aerial view camera system, evasion assist, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, and front and rear parking sensors. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, proximity keyless entry with smart device remote start, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMSK8FH8PGB26991.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
This 2023 Ford Explorer is comfortable and practical, perfectly suited for you and your family. This 2023 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate lifestyle vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 54,324 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is Limited. Step up to this Explorer limited and be treated to a roomy cabin that offers heated and ventilated front leather seats with power adjustment, memory function and lumbar support, 2nd row heated captains chairs, 3rd row seating, a power-operated liftgate for cargo access, 3 12-volt power outlets, and a 120-volt AC outlet. Connectivity is handled by an immersive 8-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 3, and features a sonorous 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, inbuilt navigation with voice activation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 4G LTE mobile hotspot internet access, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety is assured thanks to Ford's Co-Pilot 360 system, featuring an aerial view camera system, evasion assist, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, and front and rear parking sensors. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, proximity keyless entry with smart device remote start, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMSK8FH8PGB26991.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Keyless Entry
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
BENCH SEATS
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Reverse Sense System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Novlan Bros Sales
2023 Ford Explorer Limited - Navigation - Heated Seats 54,324 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 XLT - Remote Start - Apple CarPlay 196,653 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat - Heated Seats 207,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Novlan Bros Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
Call Dealer
306-344-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2023 Ford Explorer