Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Navigation, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior!</b><br> <br> Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!<br> <br> This 2023 Ford Explorer is comfortable and practical, perfectly suited for you and your family. This 2023 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill. <br> <br>This Ford Explorer is the ultimate lifestyle vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 54,324 kms. Its white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Explorers trim level is Limited. Step up to this Explorer limited and be treated to a roomy cabin that offers heated and ventilated front leather seats with power adjustment, memory function and lumbar support, 2nd row heated captains chairs, 3rd row seating, a power-operated liftgate for cargo access, 3 12-volt power outlets, and a 120-volt AC outlet. Connectivity is handled by an immersive 8-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 3, and features a sonorous 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, inbuilt navigation with voice activation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 4G LTE mobile hotspot internet access, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety is assured thanks to Fords Co-Pilot 360 system, featuring an aerial view camera system, evasion assist, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, and front and rear parking sensors. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, proximity keyless entry with smart device remote start, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMSK8FH8PGB26991 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMSK8FH8PGB26991</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://novlanbros.com/credit/ target=_blank>http://novlanbros.com/credit/</a><br><br> <br/><br>The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

2023 Ford Explorer

54,324 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford Explorer

Limited - Navigation - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle
12873743

2023 Ford Explorer

Limited - Navigation - Heated Seats

Location

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
54,324KM
VIN 1FMSK8FH8PGB26991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UVK85
  • Mileage 54,324 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

This 2023 Ford Explorer is comfortable and practical, perfectly suited for you and your family. This 2023 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

This Ford Explorer is the ultimate lifestyle vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 54,324 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Explorer's trim level is Limited. Step up to this Explorer limited and be treated to a roomy cabin that offers heated and ventilated front leather seats with power adjustment, memory function and lumbar support, 2nd row heated captains chairs, 3rd row seating, a power-operated liftgate for cargo access, 3 12-volt power outlets, and a 120-volt AC outlet. Connectivity is handled by an immersive 8-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 3, and features a sonorous 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, inbuilt navigation with voice activation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 4G LTE mobile hotspot internet access, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety is assured thanks to Ford's Co-Pilot 360 system, featuring an aerial view camera system, evasion assist, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, and front and rear parking sensors. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, proximity keyless entry with smart device remote start, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMSK8FH8PGB26991.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Safety

Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Keyless Entry
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
BENCH SEATS

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Reverse Sense System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Novlan Bros Sales

Used 2023 Ford Explorer Limited - Navigation - Heated Seats for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2023 Ford Explorer Limited - Navigation - Heated Seats 54,324 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT - Remote Start - Apple CarPlay for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2022 Ford F-150 XLT - Remote Start - Apple CarPlay 196,653 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat - Heated Seats for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat - Heated Seats 207,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Novlan Bros Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Novlan Bros Sales

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

Call Dealer

306-344-XXXX

(click to show)

306-344-4448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Novlan Bros Sales

306-344-4448

2023 Ford Explorer